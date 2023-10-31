Morning Notes

Reminder: Trick-or-Treating Tonight — “The annual, costumed candy-gathering spree traditionally takes place on Halloween — Tuesday, Oct. 31 — and starts shortly before sunset. That’s typically around 6 p.m., though some youngsters and parents head out earlier than that. The door knocking usually ends by 8 p.m., though some stragglers may remain out later.” [ARLnow]

Road Safety Urged — “With Halloween and the end of daylight saving time this week, it’s especially important to be aware of high-risk behaviors – Arlington’s Vision Zero traffic safety team notes that alcohol, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt are the most common factors contributing to high-injury crashes.” [Arlington County]

VHC Among Top Va. Hospitals — “The Virginia hospitals named to the list, along with their score, location and network, are… 5. Virginia Hospital Center, (79.92%) Arlington, Virginia.” [Patch]

One Win Away from Glory — “It’s simple. If the Washington-Liberty Generals win their final regular-season game Nov. 3 as favored to do so, the high-school football team will be Liberty District champions. What is not as certain is if W-L (8-1) will be the outright league winner or share the title with the Herndon Hornets.” [Gazette Leader]

Arlington’s Electric Railways – A 1922 ad from the Washington-Virginia Railway Company highlights Arlington’s shift from rural to a key D.C. suburb. The electric railways connected D.C. sights and jobs, sparking Arlington’s growth. As cars gained traction, these rails faded but shaped today’s Arlington. [Ghosts of DC]

It’s Tuesday — Expect partly sunny skies and a high around 53 degrees, accompanied by a north wind of 3-8 mph. As night falls, partly cloudy conditions will prevail, with temperatures dropping to around 37 degrees. [Weather.gov]