Morning Notes

Reminder: Trick-or-Treating Tonight — “The annual, costumed candy-gathering spree traditionally takes place on Halloween — Tuesday, Oct. 31 — and starts shortly before sunset. That’s typically around 6 p.m., though some youngsters and parents head out earlier than that. The door knocking usually ends by 8 p.m., though some stragglers may remain out later.” [ARLnow]
Road Safety Urged — “With Halloween and the end of daylight saving time this week, it’s especially important to be aware of high-risk behaviors – Arlington’s Vision Zero traffic safety team notes that alcohol, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt are the most common factors contributing to high-injury crashes.” [Arlington County]
VHC Among Top Va. Hospitals — “The Virginia hospitals named to the list, along with their score, location and network, are… 5. Virginia Hospital Center, (79.92%) Arlington, Virginia.” [Patch]
One Win Away from Glory — “It’s simple. If the Washington-Liberty Generals win their final regular-season game Nov. 3 as favored to do so, the high-school football team will be Liberty District champions. What is not as certain is if W-L (8-1) will be the outright league winner or share the title with the Herndon Hornets.” [Gazette Leader]
Arlington’s Electric Railways – A 1922 ad from the Washington-Virginia Railway Company highlights Arlington’s shift from rural to a key D.C. suburb. The electric railways connected D.C. sights and jobs, sparking Arlington’s growth. As cars gained traction, these rails faded but shaped today’s Arlington. [Ghosts of DC]
It’s Tuesday — Expect partly sunny skies and a high around 53 degrees, accompanied by a north wind of 3-8 mph. As night falls, partly cloudy conditions will prevail, with temperatures dropping to around 37 degrees. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Medics treated two people after a violent collision on a local trail Friday evening. The crash on the Custis Trail, at the intersection of eastbound Langston Blvd and Ft. Myer…
Part of Old Dominion Drive is blocked in both directions in the Rock Spring neighborhood due to a crash. The crash was first reported around 3 p.m. It happened near…
Deaton Painting, based in Silver Spring, Maryland, has established itself as a premier house painting company, delivering exceptional quality and unparalleled service. With years of experience in the industry, Deaton…
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
The Georgetown Visitation Masqueraders proudly present
Disney’s
Descendants The Musical
November 17th @ 7pm w/ ASL
Yorktown Theatre: The Play That Goes Wrong
Yorktown Theatre Arts presents: The Play That Goes Wrong (High School Edition), by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields. Shows: November 16 & 17, at 7pm; November 18 at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets prices: Students: $5; Adults: $10. Tickets
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks to