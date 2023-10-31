Morning Poll: How are you celebrating Halloween tonight?

We last asked you in 2013 what your plans were for Halloween evening. A decade later, let’s ask it again!
While the little kids prepare for a bounty of candy, what does the rest of Arlington have planned? Last time we asked, “nothing” was the most popular answer — but this year’s poll is a bit different.
Check all that apply below.
Recent Stories
Reminder: Trick-or-Treating Tonight — “The annual, costumed candy-gathering spree traditionally takes place on Halloween — Tuesday, Oct. 31 — and starts shortly before sunset. That’s typically around 6 p.m., though…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Medics treated two people after a violent collision on a local trail Friday evening. The crash on the Custis Trail, at the intersection of eastbound Langston Blvd and Ft. Myer…
Part of Old Dominion Drive is blocked in both directions in the Rock Spring neighborhood due to a crash. The crash was first reported around 3 p.m. It happened near…
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
The Georgetown Visitation Masqueraders proudly present
Disney’s
Descendants The Musical
November 17th @ 7pm w/ ASL
Yorktown Theatre: The Play That Goes Wrong
Yorktown Theatre Arts presents: The Play That Goes Wrong (High School Edition), by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields. Shows: November 16 & 17, at 7pm; November 18 at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets prices: Students: $5; Adults: $10. Tickets
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks to