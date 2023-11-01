Freeze Warning in effect tonight for Arlington and D.C. region

It’s time to protect those sensitive plants and drain that outdoor plumbing.

Arlington is expected to get its first freeze of the season overnight tonight. The county and most of the D.C. region is under a Freeze Warning as a result.

From the National Weather Service:

226 AM EDT Wed Nov 1 2023

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, northern, northeast, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia, central and northern Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.