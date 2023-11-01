Morning Notes

Wardian Second in MCM 50K — “Arlingtonian Michael Wardian, 49, snagged second place in the men’s 50K (3:10:19). Wardian clinched first place in the inaugural MCM 50K in 2019, and came in second last year. Abnormally hot October temps shut down the marathon early, and many runners — including Wardian — say they were impacted by the humidity.” [Axios, Twitter]

Police Toy Drive Returns — “This holiday season, consider adding an Arlington child in need to your shopping list. Beginning in November, the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) will be hosting the ninth annual Fill the Cruiser Holiday Toy Drive benefitting children in need in the Arlington community. Bring joy to someone’s holiday by donating new, unwrapped toys at one of our collection events or stationary drop box locations.” [ACPD]

Undoing Virginia’s Secession from D.C. – In the early 1900s, Presidents Taft and Wilson tried reversing Alexandria, VA’s 1846 retrocession from Washington D.C. to restore the capital’s original borders. But despite political momentum, Virginian resistance doomed efforts to reclaim the valuable land. [Ghosts of DC]

Gondola Floated for Baltimore Harbor — “Eventually, my gaze turned to the water, and lo and behold, I noticed two tall poles rising out of the water, one near Harbor East and the other north of Federal Hill Park. Zooming into the photo revealed a dozen or so cable cars suspended high above the water. A gondola! But is such a project really in the works, or is it just an Easter egg? MCB Real Estate, the project developer, did not shed much light.” [Baltimore Banner, Twitter]

It’s November — Expect a mostly sunny but breezy day with highs near 50°F and northwest winds blowing at 14-17 mph, gusting up to 29 mph. Wednesday night will be clear, with lows around 33°F. The northwest wind will continue at 7-11 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Erinn Shirley