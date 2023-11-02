After Halloween, brush up on the best options for dentists in and near Arlington

It’s the ARLnow Five and Five, where nonprofit Washington Consumers’ Checkbook provides five top-rated local businesses and five tips for getting great service and prices. ARLnow readers can access all of Checkbook’s ratings of local dentists until Dec. 5 at Checkbook.org/ARLnow/dentists.

These dental practices are best bets for Arlingtonians.

They all received Washington Consumers’ Checkbook’s top rating for quality and price, meaning they deliver great service (as reported by their customers in Checkbook’s surveys) and charge reasonable fees, per undercover price shopping conducted by Checkbook’s research team.

Gruntz, Richard D.

1600 Crystal Square Arcade #L

Arlington, VA 22202

703-412-1122

Lobo, Mignonette

2946 Sleepy Hollow Rd #2-G

Falls Church, VA 22044

703-536-4900

McIntire, Michael K.

1515 Wilson Blvd #103

Arlington, VA 22209

703-524-0221

Ozturk, Serdar Cavit

2522 Langston Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

703-243-1166

Roca, Adam J.

3138 10th Street N. #301

Arlington, VA 22201

703-522-2600

Checkbook’s Top Five Tips for Getting Great Dental Care

Keep in mind that you don’t have to forsake quality to use a dentist who charges low fees. Checkbook found many dentists who receive high ratings for patient care also charge below-average fees.

Be sure your dentist fully describes the condition of your mouth and any corrections needed. It’s good practice for the dentist to provide a written treatment plan (though there may be a fee). If the proposed treatment is extensive, consider getting a second opinion from a specialist.

If a dentist recommends a treatment, always ask for alternatives. The dentist should be willing to describe the pros and cons of all of them, so you can make your decision based on cost, discomfort, and inconvenience.

Be aware that because various treatments require more or less of the dentist’s time — and therefore higher or lower charges — the advice may be colored by self-interest. Be suspicious if a new dentist recommends far more treatment than your previous one did.

Check your health plan for dental benefits, especially for dependents younger than 19; the Affordable Care Act mandates pediatric dental coverage on individual and small-group medical plans. Some Medicare Advantage plans include dental coverage, and many “consumer-driven” and “high-deductible” health plans let you set aside funds for dental work.

Washington Consumers’ Checkbook magazine and Checkbook.org is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help consumers get the best service and lowest prices. We are supported by consumers and take no money from the service providers we evaluate.

