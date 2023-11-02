Morning Notes

County Seeks Recycling Boost — “As part of its plan to increase recycling rates in the county through voluntary compliance, the county manager’s staff has proposed two additional full-time outreach positions to be added in the next fiscal year, plus additional funding for multi-media campaigns touting the importance of recycling.” [Gazette Leader]

More Wheel Thefts in Pentagon City — “1300 block of Army Navy Drive. Upon arrival, it was determined between approximately 7:15 p.m. on October 30 and 7:50 a.m. on October 31, the unknown suspect(s) stole the tires and rims from two vehicles in the area. No other damage was reported. There is no suspect description(s).” [ACPD]

Paper: Parents Rule — “Over the past quarter-century, Arlington School Board members have tended to pick new superintendents from outside the district – and therefore without the instinctive understanding that Arlington parents frequently are the real behind-the-scenes power brokers in ways they seldom are elsewhere.” [Gazette Leader]

Ballston’s Metro-Driven Metamorphosis — Once plagued by economic decline and empty storefronts, the opening of the Ballston Metro station in 1979 propelled the neighborhood into a thriving urban hub. [Ghosts of DC]

It’s Thursday — Frost is expected to clear up by 10am, giving way to a sunny day with a high of about 51°F and a northwest wind around 6 mph. The night will be clear, with temperatures dropping to around 34°F. [Weather.gov]