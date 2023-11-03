ACPD: Man with gun robbed the Courthouse CVS last night

Arlington County police are investigating a brazen armed robbery just a couple of blocks from their headquarters.

The CVS at 2121 15th Street N., next to the Courthouse Metro entrance, was robbed around 7:50 p.m. Thursday by a man armed with a gun.

The initial police dispatch said he pointed the gun at staff. Today’s ACPD crime report says he demanded money and fled with cash.

Despite a search of the area and local Metro stations, the man — said to be a notably diminutive 5’3″ tall — was not found.

More from the crime report:

ROBBERY, 2023-11020222, 2100 block of 15th Street N. At approximately 7:52 p.m. on November 2, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect entered the business, approached the counter, brandished a firearm and demanded money before leaving the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. A lookout for the suspect was broadcast and officers canvassed the area yielding negative results. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’3” tall and wearing a black hat, black jacket and blue pants. The investigation is ongoing.