Morning Notes

Police Volunteering With Kids — “Arlington County first responders are hoping just one hour a week will give kids in their community a brighter and safer future–through a new partnership with developer Affordable Homes & Communities (AHC) and tutoring nonprofit Life Enrichment Center.” [WJLA]

Driver Flees ACPD — From Dave Statter: “Driver wouldn’t stop for @ArlingtonVaPD and did a sudden U-turn on Columbia Pike at S. Wayne Street at 10 pm. The officer reported the car almost hit two other vehicles. Last seen on Washington Boulevard toward I-395.” [Twitter]

Boosting Apartment Recycling — “As they attempt to nearly double the county’s overall recycling rate, Arlington leaders will start turning their attention more to apartment/condo dwellers and the commercial-real-estate sectors. County staff on Oct. 31 outlined their thinking on ‘voluntary’ ways those market segments – which in Arlington are responsible for just under two-thirds of all refuse – could be enticed to improve overall recycling rates.” [Gazette Leader]

Child Struck at Elementary School — “So saddened to hear about the child struck by a driver at @GlebeAPS & hope he makes a full recovery… Schools are for kids. We need design that keep kids safe – not blaming children!” [Twitter]

School Overdose Notification Order — “Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order Wednesday aimed at bolstering the response to school-related drug overdoses… The order directs the Virginia Department of Education to issue guidance to school divisions to “notify all parents of school-connected overdoses within 24 hours,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.” [WTOP]

It’s Friday — Expect a sunny day with a high temperature near 59 degrees and a south wind blowing at 5 to 8 mph. On Friday night, the weather will be partly cloudy with a low temperature around 39 degrees. [Weather.gov]