NEW: Arlington office building housing Israeli defense firm vandalized

Someone splashed red paint and scrawled messages in red letters on the outside of the Arlington Tower building in Rosslyn.

The extensive graffiti was discovered this morning on the front of the office building at 1300 17th Street N., which notably housed then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection headquarters.

Workers could be seen covering up and trying to clean the red paint from the building’s front walkway, facade and glass doors throughout the day today.

Despite the building’s political campaign history, the apparent target of the graffiti was the Washington office of Israel-based defense firm Elbit Systems. Photos sent to ARLnow show the words “Shut Elbit Down” uncovered while workers attempt to remove the paint.

As of publication, Arlington County police said they had no record of a police report being filed in connection to the vandalism.

A number of European funds have publicly divested of Elbit stock in the past due to the company’s role in constructing the Israeli West Bank barrier and manufacturing cluster munitions.

Red paint, meanwhile, was also used to vandalize the front gates of the White House with red handprints over the weekend amid pro-Palestinian protests. The latest round of Middle East violence started with a surprise Hamas attack on Israeli civilians, leading to the bombardment, blockade and ground invasion of Gaza by Israeli armed forces.

The chair of the Arlington County Board last month said the county “unequivocally… condemn[s] all of the violence that has been targeted at non-combatants” during the Hamas-Israel war.

In addition to Elbit Systems, the Arlington Tower building houses the Washington office of a major engineering firm, an outpost of a Boston-based university, and the headquarters of a publicly traded conglomerate noted for its media and education holdings. While Trump’s 2024 campaign headquarters is said to be in Florida, the campaign’s FEC filings maintain an Arlington post office box.