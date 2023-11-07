Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chico

Say hello to one of the fluffiest cats, Chico!

This white cloud of fluff is currently in foster and up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Chico’s friends had this to say about him:

Meet the fluffy cloud named Chico! He may be a bit shy at first, but give him time to show you just how special he is. Once he opens up, Chico wants to be the center of your world. From getting pet and brushed, to the loving gazes into your eyes, this guy just wants to be pampered, and in return he’ll give his unconditional love. And true to pure-white fluffy cat behavior, he can be picky about his food. He’ll let you know if the stuff in his bowl isn’t up to his standards by giving you a stern look and loud meow. Chico’s favorite things are napping, being pet, and playing with his mouse.

His special talent is floating silently through the house, just like a cloud.

His perfect day would involve ordering chicken tacos with his human on a clear blue-sky day so that he’s the only white cloud in your presence. Important facts about Chico: He has not met children or dogs whilst in our care. Our team is happy to discuss these topics during your virtual appointment.

Is Chico the special fluffy companion you’ve been searching for? Read his entire profile to learn more and how to set up a virtual meet & greet!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.