DEVELOPING: Another Democratic sweep looks likely in Arlington as election results roll in

It looks like another good election night for Arlington Democrats.
While some might have hoped for a Missing Middle-inspired upset in the two-seat Arlington County Board race, Democrats Maureen Coffey and Susan Cunningham have commanding leads over Republican Juan Carlos Fierro and independent Audrey Clement.
Nearly half of Arlington precincts have reported results as of publication time.
There is some evidence of a minor Missing Middle backlash at the ballot box on Election Day: Cunningham — who advocates for “closely monitoring and revising” the policy also known as “Expanded Housing Options” — is running about three points ahead of Coffey, who generally supports the policy.
Clement, the most outspoken critic of Missing Middle among the four candidates, is running about one point ahead of Fierro.
Elsewhere down the ballot, it’s a sea of blue votes.
Among competitive races, GOP state Senate candidate Sophia Moshasha kept it closest, with about 21% of the vote to 78% for incumbent Sen. Adam Ebbin. Republican David Henshaw has 17% of the vote to 83% for incumbent Sen. Barbara Favola. And incumbent Del. Alfonso Lopez is defeating independent Major Mike Webb 84% to 15%.
The remaining races have no active second candidates, resulting in the election of incumbent Del. Patrick Hope in the 1st House District, Adele McClure in the 2nd House District, incumbent Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson, incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, Sheriff Jose Quiroz, Commissioner of Revenue Kim Klingler, incumbent Treasurer Carla de la Pava, and School Board member Miranda Turner.
“We’re really excited,” Arlington Democrats Chair Steve Baker told ARLnow. “It seems like the voter turnout was really high all day long… We had a lot of local issues this year that brought people out in the primary. I think that helped Democrats.”
“With respect to the General Assembly, it was every bit about protecting the progress Democrats made after the 2019 election on voting rights, on education, on common sense gun safety, on protecting reproductive rights,” Baker continues. “Arlington voters were motivated to go to the polls.”
On the County Board race, Baker said he expects “difficult conversations” to continue while Board members “find the right approach and combination of policy to solve the issue of housing.”
James Jarvis contributed to this report
