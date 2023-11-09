Morning Notes

Veterans Day Concert Today — “In honor of all who proudly serve and defend our nation, Arlington County will host a Veterans Day Commemoration and Concert, featuring the Brass Quintet from the U.S. Army Band ‘Pershing’s Own.’ Everyone is invited to join us in person at Bozman Government Center Plaza (2100 Clarendon Blvd.) Thurs., Nov. 9, at 11:30 a.m.” [Arlington County]
Pedestrian Struck in Crystal City — From Dave Statter: “Watch: Pedestrian struck, apparently without serious injury, at Route 1 and 23rd Street in Crystal City just after 6p.m. @ArlingtonVaFD & @ArlingtonVaPD handled.” [Twitter]
APS May Nix Wellness Reporting — “Arlington Public Schools apparently has not been abiding by its own requirements to present the public with annual reports detailing how each school is progressing as is works to meet the school system’s overall student-wellness goals. Instead of forcing schools to follow the rules and create/disseminate those mandated reports, the school system likely will rescind the requirement altogether unless School Board members step in.” [Gazette Leader]
Write-down for Local Developer — “The loss includes about $59.3 million in impairment charges related to reduced values at three properties… JBG Smith wrote down the values of two office buildings, both decades old, at 2100 Crystal Drive in Arlington and 2101 L St. NW in D.C., and of an unspecified development parcel, per the company’s quarterly report filed Nov. 7.” [Washington Business Journal]
Whitlow’s Gets Closer to Arlington — “WoW. It’s those three yellow letters with green shadowing that at one time marked the home of Whitlow’s on Wilson, the venerable Clarendon restaurant and bar that shuttered in 2021 after nearly three decades. Prepare for the return of the WoW factor. It won’t be on Wilson Boulevard this time; it’ll be a floating watering hole on the Potomac River.” [Washington Business Journal]
It’s Thursday — Expect mostly sunny skies with a high around 77, accompanied by south winds at 10 to 13 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon, and gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Clouds will increase Thursday night as temperatures drop to around 49, with northwest winds continuing at 8 to 14 mph and gusts still reaching 20 mph. [Weather.gov]
How Arlington Democrats helped foist Democrats in competitive races to victory on Election Day, riding a wave of support for abortion rights.
The Arlington County Board is considering buying a property adjacent to the Lang Street Community Gardens to expand its gardening space. The Board is set to review — and likely…
