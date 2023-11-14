Listing of the Day: 4305 4th Court N.

Address: 4305 4th Court N.
Neighborhood: Ballston
Type: 3 BR, 3 (+1 half) BA townhouse — 1,600 sq. ft.
Listed: $999,000
Noteworthy: Walk to everything, terrace with views, 2 car tandem garage
Located in a lushly landscaped courtyard near the heart of Ballston, this pristine three bedroom, three and a half bath home awaits the buyer who values space and location.
Desirable details include top floor terrace with skyline views; tandem two car garage and additional guest parking; large living area with a sunny spot for a desk; kitchen island, ample cabinets, stainless appliances; each bedroom has a private bathroom and generous closet space; fresh paint, wood floors on main level and halls; and flexible space.
Walk to Ballston for Metro, restaurants, gyms, groceries, parks, tennis courts, library, graduate programs at multiple universities, and nightlife. Blocks to Lubber Run Rec Center with extensive facilities, programs, and Saturday farmer’s market. Easy commute to Washington, military, business, government centers, and airports.
Don’t miss this opportunity to live near everything in a tucked away spot.
Listed by:
Betsy Twigg
[email protected]
(703) 967-4391
Visitors to the Ballston Public Parking Garage this month may have noticed the absence of parking ticket kiosks and gates. They were replaced with a new contactless parking system last month…
Recently, the District launched a pilot designed to recover stolen cars. By providing owners with an AirTag, the hope is that vehicles can be quickly located. Adding an AirTag to…
Gunston Middle School was placed in lockdown this afternoon due to a threat found in the school.
Last week’s election may have had few surprises locally but it shook up the Virginia State Senate and House of Delegates. Virginia elections analyst Sam Shirazi caught up with ARLnow’s…
