Listing of the Day: 4305 4th Court N.

Address: 4305 4th Court N.

Neighborhood: Ballston

Type: 3 BR, 3 (+1 half) BA townhouse — 1,600 sq. ft.

Listed: $999,000

Noteworthy: Walk to everything, terrace with views, 2 car tandem garage

Located in a lushly landscaped courtyard near the heart of Ballston, this pristine three bedroom, three and a half bath home awaits the buyer who values space and location.

Desirable details include top floor terrace with skyline views; tandem two car garage and additional guest parking; large living area with a sunny spot for a desk; kitchen island, ample cabinets, stainless appliances; each bedroom has a private bathroom and generous closet space; fresh paint, wood floors on main level and halls; and flexible space.

Walk to Ballston for Metro, restaurants, gyms, groceries, parks, tennis courts, library, graduate programs at multiple universities, and nightlife. Blocks to Lubber Run Rec Center with extensive facilities, programs, and Saturday farmer’s market. Easy commute to Washington, military, business, government centers, and airports.

Don’t miss this opportunity to live near everything in a tucked away spot.

Listed by:

Betsy Twigg

[email protected]

(703) 967-4391