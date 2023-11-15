Listing of the Day: 915 18th Street S

Address: 915 18th Street S

Neighborhood: Addison Heights

Type: 4 BR, 4 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 4,265 sq. ft.

Listed: $2,179,000

Noteworthy: Open concept 4-level home with outdoor entertainment spaces!

Welcome home to Addison Heights! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath Classic Cottages design features an open concept floor plan and plenty of outdoor entertaining spaces, including a screened porch, covered porch and roof top deck.

The ground level of the home includes a tandem two car garage, mudroom, entry level bedroom and full bath with private entrance, exercise room and rec room. The main level includes a generous sized office, dining room and butler’s pantry, great room, kitchen featuring JennAir appliances. Bedroom level features laundry and two secondary bedrooms and baths. The Primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and spa bathroom.

Go up one more level to the roof top deck — a great space to enjoy the outdoors. All this within a 13 minute walk to Metropolitan Park!

Listed by:

Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC

[email protected]

(571) 366-3324