Arlington Pet of the Week: Bruni

Please give a warm welcome to Bruni aka Brunello Harris, the newest Arlington Pet of the Week!

This adorable fluffy guy is living his best life.

His mom had a few things to say about Bruni:

Bruni was born October 20 of 2020 and joined his Mommy as a pandemic puppy that December. Bruni’s full name is Brunello Harris. Brunello, after Mommy’s favorite wine, and Harris, after the first female VP. Bruni’s favorite things are greeting people, chasing squirrels, and cuddles when he is tired. He also loves to check out new Arlington parks and trails — new places are so fun! His favorite toys are Mr. Raccoon, his Easter tennis ball, and anything that makes mommy play too. He likes tummy rubs, walking across the back of the couch, and watching dogs and people from his balcony. Bruni has his own IG page @BruniTheHavi!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.