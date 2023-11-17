‘Our Man in Arlington,’ local historian Charlie Clark, dies at 70

Charlie Clark, a dogged chronicler of local life in Arlington, has died at the age of 70.
He was known locally as the author of “Our Man in Arlington,” a weekly column in the Falls Church News-Press, and as the author of several books on local history.
His quickly declining health came as a surprise. Last month, Clark published his most recent book, the “Life and Times of the Falls Church News-Press,” documenting the paper’s role in reporting on development clashes, school quality fights, political races and scandals.
He also interviewed philanthropist David Rubenstein at the Arlington Historical Society banquet about his donations to local historical exhibits, including Arlington House, the domicile of a descendent of George Washington as well as Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Shortly after, the local writer was hospitalized and diagnosed with a rare neurological condition, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. He passed away at home while receiving hospice care; a memorial for him will be announced at a later date, according to his obituary.
Clark had a 50-year journalism career that began at Yorktown High School’s newspaper, The Sentry. After landing a job with Time-Life Books in Alexandria, he went on to work as a reporter or editor for The Washington Post, Congressional Quarterly and National Journal, among other outlets. He retired as a senior correspondent at Atlantic Media’s Government Executive Media Group in 2019.
The retired journalist was a prolific local historian and a board member and volunteer for the Arlington Historical Society.
He has published three books on Arlington County history — “Arlington County Chronicles,” “Hidden History of Arlington County” and “Lost Arlington County” — as well as the first full biography of Arlington House’s first resident, George Washington Parke Custis, who he called the under-sung “child of Mount Vernon.”
Clark, a native of Arlington who grew up in the Rivercrest and Cherrydale neighborhoods, had a long memory of how the county once looked. His columns often included vignettes describing its changes, from renamed schools, to larger homes, to local landmarks that have come and gone.
In one recent column, Clark took a ponderous turn, reflecting on the youthful injuries he and his schoolmates suffered, after watching his grandkids accumulate scrapes, bruises and broken bones.
His conclusion makes a fitting farewell to his survivors: his wife, Ellen, daughters Elizabeth McKenzie and Susannah Matt, his grandchildren, Caroline and James McKenzie, and his siblings, Thomas Clark and Martha Franks.
“So what is the deep and wise message I bequeath to my grandchildren?” he wrote. “As you struggle through the pain, the uncertainty, the anxious stints in the waiting room — and the vital rallying of family — please know that you are undergoing an experience that, in later life, you likely will remember.”
Photo via Charlie Clark/Facebook
Recent Stories
Drones could soon figure into the future of public safety in Arlington. Arlington’s police and fire departments, the Sheriff’s Office and the Dept. of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management…
Construction has started on a project to “repair and rehabilitate” an ’80s-era parking garage over I-66. The unique parking structure adjacent to Washington-Liberty High School was in need of work…
Trial Date for Missing Middle Suit — From the anti-Missing Middle group Neighbors for Neighborhoods: “Today, Judge David Schell set the date for a five-day trial, commencing July 8, 2024…
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
🍂 Azi Flowers: Thanksgiving Gratitude in Bloom 🍂
Azi Flowers, a small business owned by an immigrant woman, extends heartfelt thanks to the vibrant Columbia Pike community as Thanksgiving approaches. Embracing the spirit of gratitude, we offer an exclusive 10% discount on our captivating floral arrangements.
🌺 Exclusive Thanksgiving Offer: 10% Discount for Columbia Pike Residents! 🌺
Enrich your Thanksgiving with the warmth of our carefully curated arrangements. Azi Flowers, under the leadership of an immigrant woman, stands as your local haven for seasonal splendor.
Join us for the second in our Science Meets Judaism series, this time focused on animal sentience. Recent research has begun to document animals’ mental states and internal experience. Just as animals have their own personalities, some may share a capacity for perceptions that we would recognize as spiritual. Do animals have souls? Mike Jawer, author of Sensitive Soul and several other books, will propose a way to gauge soulfulness based on biology and on emotion. From a Jewish perspective, what would it mean to view other creatures as possessing souls? How does that correspond to Jewish teachings on the lives of animals? Dr. Sharon will discuss two of the most prominent stories about animals from the Torah, and explore the ways in which “talking animals” embody a respect for other species and their roles in human life.
A Q&A session will take place after the presentations, and refreshments will be served.
First-time Moms Groups Forming In DC/NOVA Now!
IN-PERSON GROUPS – just the Intro Meeting is VIRTUAL. :)
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a Mom’s Group!” The problem? No one tells you HOW! Today’s your lucky day! :)
Whether you’re expecting your first or
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto