Several Arlington Christmas tree markets to open Friday amid tree shortage

Trucks brimming with Christmas trees have started arriving in Arlington, signaling it is time to pull out those holiday ornaments.

Several Christmas tree markets across Arlington are set to open this Friday, after Thanksgiving. However, holiday shoppers are being cautioned not to wait too long due to a reported shortage of trees this year.

Factors such as Canadian wildfires and drought continue to impact tree availability, posing challenges for local lots in securing their usual supply.

Due to these shortages, the Gazette Leader reported several traditional tree vendors in the area have had to limit the number of trees on sale this year, including the Optimist Club of Arlington.

ARLnow has compiled a list of markets that are confirmed to be opening.

Optimist Club of Arlington

Starts: Friday, Nov. 24 at noon

Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road)

In addition to garlands, wreaths and ornaments, the local nonprofit plans to sell 2,100 Christmas trees, including tabletop Fraser fir and white pines from Galax, Virginia.

The lot is open seven days a week, although times vary depending on the day.

The profits go towards Arlington youth sports and academic activities.

Boy Scout Troop 162

Starts: Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m.

Dominion Hills Pool parking lot (6000 Wilson Blvd)

Boy Scout Troop 162 in Arlington will sell trees along with wreaths and garlands. The troop has been conducting this sale since the early 1970s.

Scout Troop 167

Starts: Friday, Nov. 24 at noon

Mount Olivet United Methodist Church (1500 N. Glebe Road)

Once again, Scout Troop 167 is hosting its annual tree sale near Ballston from Nov. 24-27. The sale begins at noon on Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. The lot is open until 8 p.m. each day. In case of bad weather, a backup weekend is scheduled for Dec. 1-3.

Trees and wreaths can be pre-ordered and picked up on-site either Friday or Saturday. There is also a delivery option for a $20 fee.

Clarendon United Methodist Church

Starts: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m.

Clarendon United Methodist Church (606 N. Irving Street)

Clarendon United Methodist Church has 300 Fraser Fir trees from Canada. The sale, an annual event since 2007, is set for Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 25-26) and the first weekend in December (Dec. 2-3). All proceeds go to Arlington Thrive.

Knights of Columbus

Starts: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes (830 23rd Street S.)

The Knights of Columbus tree lot at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Aurora Highlands will be open Tuesday and Friday evenings and weekends until Dec. 18, or until trees sell out. The profits will support charitable activities, including the Coats for Kids drive.

National Landing Christmas Tree lot

Starts: Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Park (1321 S. Elm Street)

The National Landing Business Improvement District plans to sell Christmas trees supplied by Almost Heavenly Trees during its ski-themed holiday festival from Dec. 1-3 at Metropolitan Park, next to Amazon’s HQ2.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Starts: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church (4000 Lorcom Lane)

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church near Cherrydale is set to sell 200 trees from Vermont. The sale will run through the weekend and continue every Saturday and Sunday until sold out. According to the sale’s webpage, 85% of trees were sold on the first weekend last year.

Aware of any other local Christmas tree sales? Let us know in the comments.