Arlington County facilities to close, trash collection delayed due for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of the few times of the year when Arlington’s hardworking waste collection crews take a weekday off.

Trash, recycling and organics bins will not be emptied as usual on Thursday. Instead, collection will be delayed a day and extended into Saturday.

Likewise, parking meters will not be enforced on Thanksgiving Day and on Black Friday, a county spokesman confirmed to ARLnow.

Arlington County schools, offices, libraries and community centers will also be closed Thursday and Friday, though the Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center will be open Friday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

More on planned Thanksgiving closures, from a press release, below. Additional holiday closures can be found here.