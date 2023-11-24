Morning Notes

New Pike Partnership Leader — “With its current head moving into elected office in January, the Columbia Pike Partnership has tapped a new executive director. Andrew Schneider, who previously led Arlington Thrive, on Nov. 21 was announced as the successor to Kim Klingler, who has headed the Columbia Pike organization since 2019.” [Gazette Leader]

Financial Issues for Rosslyn Building — “A mezzanine lender is moving to foreclose on 1812 N. Moore St., according to an offering and a legal notice, making the Nestle USA headquarters building in Arlington the most prominent example of the commercial real estate debt crisis in the region.” [Washington Business Journal]

Jobs Growth in Arlington — “The growth of jobs within Arlington on a year-over-year basis is outpacing the national rate, according to new national figures. With 180,300 people counted as part of the workforce within the county (no matter where they live) in June, the annualized growth rate of 3.3 percent was above the national rate of 2.4 percent for the same period, according to figures reported Nov. 21 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.” [Gazette Leader]

‘Knights’ Feed Thousands for Thanksgiving — “Arlington Knights are once again busy in the kitchen this Thanksgiving for a feast that has grown through the years. For 37 years, the Arlington Council of the Knights of Columbus has been known for its huge community Thanksgiving dinners that provide meals to thousands of guests.” [WJLA]

Local ‘Kindness Activist’ Profiled — “Susan Thompson-Gaines didn’t set out to be a kindness activist. It all started shortly after she and her husband, David, moved into a yellow house on a busy Arlington street corner in January of 2000. The home with the big wraparound porch is at a stoplight near Thomas Jefferson Middle School… They began putting little projects outside their house, inviting community members to participate: a camera to take pictures that would later be displayed; a Thanksgiving board with sticky notes where people could share what they were thankful for.” [Arlington Magazine]

It’s Friday — Partly sunny today, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Tonight it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. [Weather.gov]