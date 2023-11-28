Pamplona in Clarendon set to close next month

Pamplona, the Spanish tapas restaurant and sangria bar in Clarendon, will close next month, according to a social media post.

The restaurant, which opened in 2017 in the space formerly occupied by SoBe Bar & Bistro, shared its farewell message on Instagram last week.

“It has been an amazing run, but the time has come for Pamplona’s final turn! To our loyal regulars, guests and friends, we can not say thank you enough; just know we could not have done it without you,” the post said.

“We want to thank our staff (past and present) for their hard work and dedication throughout the years. We formed countless memories with all of you, and we will forever be grateful,” the restaurant said.

Its final day appears to be Saturday, Dec. 16, per the post.

A representative for Pamplona could not be reached before publication. Its owner, Mike Bramson, also owns The Lot, an open-air beer garden that began its long goodbye this year ahead of development plans for the site it occupies.