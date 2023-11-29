Small Business Focus: WHINO, BizArt and Open Rewards — oh my!

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
With the holiday season upon us, many of you will be gathering with friends and family this year, and if you’re looking for a unique venue for your holiday festivities, look no further than WHINO.
Launched in 2021, WHINO is a 6,200-square-foot combination restaurant and art gallery, located on the second floor of Ballston Quarter. Not only is WHINO known for its delicious small plate menu and delightful craft cocktails, but they are also an art gallery and nightlife venue featuring artists from all over the world.
Sounds cool, right? This year, BizLaunch is hosting BizArt at WHINO, on December 11, and YOU’RE invited!
BizArt is our annual networking event in partnership with Arlington Arts, connecting entrepreneurs and creatives alike — resulting in relationships and projects that make a lasting impact. With WHINO’s beautiful gallery of art and murals, we couldn’t have asked for a more perfect backdrop for the event.
Join us at this amazing local Arlington venue on December 11, from 5-7 p.m. for some tasty bites on us and networking connections that will last a lifetime.
But wait, there’s more!
Looking for unique gifts for loved ones on your list? Check out our list of upcoming Holiday Markets featuring many Made in Arlington vendors
When you shop at 1,000+ small businesses on Open Rewards, you can earn 5% rewards when you upload your receipts to the app. Get 5% cash back rewards at WHINO and many other local restaurants on Open Rewards this holiday season.
Plus, thanks to the National Landing BID, shoppers can get an additional 5% if they shop at small businesses in National Landing.
All of us here at BizLaunch, wish you a wonderful holiday season and a prosperous New Year.
View this post on Instagram
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
An employee of a shop in Courthouse was beaten by a robber early Wednesday morning, according to police. The robbery happened around 3 a.m. at the Tobacco Vape Cigars store…
Police are investigating back-to-back reported armed robberies in the Arlington Mill neighborhood. The robberies happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of S. Frederick Street. Initial reports suggest that…
The holidays are warmer and brighter when celebrated with those you love! Lee Heights Shops has everything you need with gift ideas from a unique selection of curated shops and…
Children’s Weekday Program (CWP) is a non-profit preschool rooted in a play-based philosophy. We focus on developing a love of learning and exploration, cooperation, empathy, and independence.
Our caring and experienced educators create opportunities for children 16 months to 5 years old to play, learn, and grow in a nurturing environment of child-centered and developmentally appropriate experiences.
Initially established more than 50 years ago in South Arlington, CWP continues to be a lauded program in the Northern Virginia area. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a Best Preschool in Northern Virginia Magazine for the last 4 years.
Located now in North Arlington at 2666 Military Road, CWP offers a part-time parents day out and preschool program with options to extend care both before and after school. We offer a supportive and inclusive school community for children and parents alike and welcome all families to join our school!
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 77th annual Christmas tree sale!
This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 24th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to 10 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garland, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
100% of all proceeds go towards helping Arlington County youth.
For more information, please visit the Arlington Optimists website at https://optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Christmas Tree Sales
2023 Christmas Tree Sales Begin
Saturday, December 2
Get your holiday decorating off to the right start this year! We will be selling 150 Fraser firs, freshly cut and delivered from Sparta, North Carolina.
Sale Hours: