Small Business Focus: WHINO, BizArt and Open Rewards — oh my!

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

With the holiday season upon us, many of you will be gathering with friends and family this year, and if you’re looking for a unique venue for your holiday festivities, look no further than WHINO.

Launched in 2021, WHINO is a 6,200-square-foot combination restaurant and art gallery, located on the second floor of Ballston Quarter. Not only is WHINO known for its delicious small plate menu and delightful craft cocktails, but they are also an art gallery and nightlife venue featuring artists from all over the world.

Sounds cool, right? This year, BizLaunch is hosting BizArt at WHINO, on December 11, and YOU’RE invited!

BizArt is our annual networking event in partnership with Arlington Arts, connecting entrepreneurs and creatives alike — resulting in relationships and projects that make a lasting impact. With WHINO’s beautiful gallery of art and murals, we couldn’t have asked for a more perfect backdrop for the event.

Join us at this amazing local Arlington venue on December 11, from 5-7 p.m. for some tasty bites on us and networking connections that will last a lifetime.

But wait, there’s more!

Looking for unique gifts for loved ones on your list? Check out our list of upcoming Holiday Markets featuring many Made in Arlington vendors

When you shop at 1,000+ small businesses on Open Rewards, you can earn 5% rewards when you upload your receipts to the app. Get 5% cash back rewards at WHINO and many other local restaurants on Open Rewards this holiday season.

Plus, thanks to the National Landing BID, shoppers can get an additional 5% if they shop at small businesses in National Landing.

All of us here at BizLaunch, wish you a wonderful holiday season and a prosperous New Year.