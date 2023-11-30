Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kumo

The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Kumo!

This adorable and fluffy senior pup is up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. He is currently in foster and his adoption fees have been paid!

Kumo and his friends had this to say:

Hello, I’m Kumo! I’m looking for a home where I can bask in the simple joys of life, surrounded by love and warmth. I promise to be a loyal friend and fill your days with the quiet joy that comes from sharing your life with a wise and grateful soul. I may have a few white hairs, but my heart is still full of love and companionship. Due to my age, I am seeking a special type of adoption known as a hospice adoption. While it might sound serious, it simply means I’m looking for a compassionate soul who can provide me with a comfortable and caring environment for the time I have left. Kumo’s foster told us that he is an elderly gentleman and he likes to go on a leisurely 1 to 1½ mile walk once a day and a very short potty walk at other times. He likes being out off-leash in my yard and just rolling in the grass and sniffing around. When he wants to he can run quite fast. He gets along well with my dog who is a little smaller. He gets along well with my cats. He is okay with well mannered children. Kumo does sleep a lot. He either sleeps in his crate or on the floor. He is house trained but has to go out at least four times a day for potty breaks. He does not do staircases, can’t really go easily up or down stairs.

Is Kumo the match you’re been looking for? You can read his entire profile to learn how to start the adoption process!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.