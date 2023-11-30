Morning Notes

American Legion Drama — “Bob Romano has been Post 139’s field manager and coach the last 13 seasons, leading the team to district championships and state-tournament berths. He has heard he will not be permitted to return to the team, if one is fielded… Along with two other past commanders, Romano filed a complaint with the American Legion Department of Virginia, on issues related to the Post’s operations, he told the GazetteLeader. As a result, Post 139 is being investigated by the state and temporarily lost its charter, but got it back.” [Gazette Leader]
New Leader for Planning Dept. — “Samia Byrd has been named Arlington County’s next Director of Community Planning, Housing and Development (CPHD), beginning on Jan. 3, 2024. In this new role, she will provide vision and leadership for the next generation of land use regulations, plans, development policies and practices, housing, and community and neighborhood planning programs. Samia will succeed Claude Williamson who is retiring at the end of the year after a 26-year career with the County.” [Arlington County]
Latest on Lee Arts Center — “Its death sentence has been lifted, at least temporarily, but a modest patch of county parkland located behind the Lee Arts Center on Langston Boulevard may still need friends in high places to ensure its continued existence. ‘It’s maybe at risk,’ Arlington Park and Recreation vice chair Jill Barker said at the committee’s Nov. 14 meeting.” [Gazette Leader]
Armed Shoplifting Suspect Nabbed — From Dave Statter: “Good coordination between @ArlingtonVaPD & @PFPAOfficial tonight after an initial report a shoplifter pulled a knife on Macy’s staff at the Fashion Centre. As soon as the lookout was broadcast a Pentagon officer said that man just went into the Pentagon Metro Station. Pentagon officers went in after him and soon delivered one in handcuffs to Arlington officers.” [Twitter]
Tuesday Crash on I-66 — From Dave Statter: “This was the collision that tied up I-66W near Glebe Road just after 5 p.m. The crash caught the attention of the person walking their dog.” [Twitter]
Marker to Commemorate Lawyers — “The Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) on Nov. 15 gave approval to the markers, which will commemorate buildings that have fallen to the wrecking ball as redevelopment engulfs the Courthouse neighborhood. Among the buildings are five constructed between 1927 and 1941 along what was informally designated ‘Lawyers Row.'” [Gazette Leader]
New Site Design Coming in 2024 — ARLnow will be kicking off a major (for us, at least) website development project in January. We expect to replace ARLnow’s current site design, which dates back to early 2019, by mid-year. ARLnow’s sister sites and partner sites will also be updated. The work is being done by Australia-based The Code Company.
It’s Thursday — Mostly sunny with temperatures reaching a high of 53, accompanied by a south wind at 5 to 9 mph. As the night progresses, expect partly cloudy skies and a low of around 37, with a southwest wind blowing at 6 to 10 mph. [Weather.gov]
A look at the smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington last month, October 2023.
A former board president of Arlington Aquatic Club is set to go to trial next year for child pornography and sexual coercion charges, according to court documents.
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) is having its own holiday sale, of sorts, but for pets. Starting this Friday, as part of the nationwide “Empty the Shelters” event,…
