Listing of the Day: 3362 N. Dickerson Street

Address: 3362 N. Dickerson Street
Neighborhood: Country Club Manor
Type: 3 BR, 4 BA single-family detached — 2,772 sq. ft.
Listed: $1,249,000
Noteworthy: Fully updated; all bathrooms remodeled; open family room with vaulted ceiling; 1-car garage
This nearly 2,800 sq. ft. 3-4 BR/4 BA expanded and fully updated colonial + 1-car garage in Country Club Manors combines old world charm with practical/open space on a quiet dead-end street. Walk to Jamestown ES/Williamsburg MS — both less than a mile.
Traditional formal living and dining rooms are enhanced on the main level by a huge light-filled family room with beamed vaulted ceiling and skylights plus eat-in/family room addition off of the open kitchen. Full bathroom on main level for guests’ use. Gourmet kitchen features new quartz counters and backsplash, including pull-up bar, all SS appliances and white cabinetry. The kitchen addition offers an eat-in area or bonus family room, leading to expansive wood deck, perfect for entertaining.
Upstairs you’ll find a generous-sized primary bedroom with en-suite fully remodeled bathroom (2020) plus a massive walk-in closet (formerly the 4th bedroom). Second and third bedrooms are both spacious and share an updated full hall bathroom. The lower level was fully remodeled in 2019, including large rec. room and full bathroom and laundry. New paint and refinished hardwoods, new family room carpet. Exterior brick has been freshly painted to current taste and shutters recently replaced. Plantation shutters throughout.
The flat fully fenced backyard is surrounded by nature, ideal for play and enjoying a BBQ with guests. Detached garage includes storage.
Jamestown ES/Williamsburg MS/Yorktown HS. Just over a mile to the revitalized Chesterbrook Shopping Center (Safeway/Starbucks/South Block). Easy access to EFC and Ballston metros, I-66, and a quick shot to Tysons Corner.
Take a virtual tour!
Listed by:
Liz Lord — Compass Real Estate
[email protected]
(571) 331-9213
