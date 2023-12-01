Podcast: Audrey Clement on her campaigns for County Board

There’s persistence, and then there is Audrey Clement and her decade-plus effort to get elected to local office in Arlington.

Clement talked with ARLnow editor Scott Brodbeck to talk about her latest unsuccessful run for County Board, her allegations of media bias and age discrimination, Missing Middle zoning changes, proposed changes to Arlington County’s governance, and why she keeps running for public office.

