Morning Notes

“About 10 families gathered to rake leaves at Arlington Church of the Brethren, just as the leaf truck arrived on Saturday morning 12/2” (photo courtesy anonymous)

Pike Blocked By Water Main Break — From Takis Karantonis: “Since early this [Saturday] morning #ColumbiaPike is closed on both directions from S Scott to S Rolfe for an emergency repair. Cars detour / bus-service experiences delays @ArlingtonDES⁩ and ⁦@ArlingtonVaPD⁩ are out in full force (thank you!)” [Twitter, Twitter]

Pike Disables Bus — From Dave Statter: “A Metrobus is stuck in a depression or hole after making the turn from southbound George Mason onto westbound Columbia Pike. @ArlingtonVaPD officers have fashioned one lane to get around the bus.” [Twitter, Twitter]

Obit: Richard Barton — “Richard Alan Barton passed away peacefully on November 25, 2023, at his home in Arlington, Virginia. He was 85… In addition to his work on Capitol Hill, Richard enjoyed an active life in Arlington affairs, chairing numerous civic committees, serving on the Arlington School Board, and as Chair of the Arlington Democratic Committee.” [Legacy]

Local Man Spreading Joy — “As we motor through a daily sea of work, chores and other obligations, it’s the littlest things we leave in our wake that make the greatest contributions. That’s the philosophy of one of Arlington’s newer residents, Gary Shulman. He’s been making waves in the community ever since he arrived just 18 short months ago with his efforts to bring neighbors together, provide help and generally spread joy and compassion through something he calls ‘little legacies.'” [Arlington Magazine]

Maizal Open in Pentagon City — “It took almost three years, but Maizal is now open for business along S. Hayes Street at [the Pentagon City mall.]” [Twitter]

It’s Monday — Expect a partly sunny day with a high temperature of around 52 degrees and a northwest wind blowing at 6 to 9 mph. As evening approaches, the skies will be partly cloudy and the temperature will drop to around 36 degrees, with the northwest wind continuing at 7 to 9 mph. [Weather.gov]

Rosslyn kicking off holiday season with tree lighting and holiday market

The Rosslyn Business Improvement District is gearing up to spread holiday cheer with a lineup of festive events this week. First up, Central Place Plaza at 1800 N. Lynn Street…

Additional apartments, townhomes mulled for Shirlington multifamily building

New apartments might one day be built on open space surrounding the Shirlington House apartments. Arlington-based Snell Properties, which owns the property at 4201 31st Street S., filed conceptual plans…

Thick fog may make driving hazardous overnight

After a foggy morning, Saturday night and Sunday morning might be even foggier. Dense fog has formed in Arlington and around the D.C. area, making driving increasingly hazardous as the…

NEW: Police investigating gunshots heard in Green Valley neighborhood

Gunshots were fired near where a group of children were playing this afternoon in the Green Valley neighborhood.

New job: Board Chair (Latinas Leading Tomorrow)

By: Latinas Leading Tomorrow

About Latinas Leading Tomorrow (LLT): Latinas Leading Tomorrow is a dynamic 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latina women through education, mentorship, and leadership development. We are committed to fostering a community of future leaders who will make a significant impact to the community.

Job Description: We are seeking a passionate and dedicated Part-time Executive Director to lead our organization into its next phase of growth and impact. The ideal candidate will be a visionary leader who can oversee day-to-day operations, drive fundraising efforts, and cultivate relationships with stakeholders. This is a 1099 position; Remote position with ability to attend DMV events; 8-10 hours a week; $35-40/per hour.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee program operations, including educational and community initiatives.
Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, maintaining trust and accountability.
Develop and execute a strategic vision aligned with our mission and values.
Lead fundraising efforts in partnership with the Board Members.
Cultivate relationships with community partners, schools, educators, and donors.
Demonstrate strong leadership skills, fostering a positive organizational culture.
Communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders and make compelling public presentations.
Promote inclusivity and collaboration throughout the organization.

Children’s Weekday Program has openings in all classes for the 2023-2024 school year–Join us in Jan!

By: Children’s Weekday Program

Children’s Weekday Program (CWP) is a non-profit preschool rooted in a play-based philosophy. We focus on developing a love of learning and exploration, cooperation, empathy, and independence.

Our caring and experienced educators create opportunities for children 16 months to 5 years old to play, learn, and grow in a nurturing environment of child-centered and developmentally appropriate experiences.

Initially established more than 50 years ago in South Arlington, CWP continues to be a lauded program in the Northern Virginia area. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a Best Preschool in Northern Virginia Magazine for the last 4 years.

Located now in North Arlington at 2666 Military Road, CWP offers a part-time parents day out and preschool program with options to extend care both before and after school. We offer a supportive and inclusive school community for children and parents alike and welcome all families to join our school!

Holiday Art Show

Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to

Christmas Tree Sales

2023 Christmas Tree Sales Begin

Saturday, December 2

Get your holiday decorating off to the right start this year! We will be selling 150 Fraser firs, freshly cut and delivered from Sparta, North Carolina.

Sale Hours:

