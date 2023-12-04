Morning Notes

Pike Blocked By Water Main Break — From Takis Karantonis: “Since early this [Saturday] morning #ColumbiaPike is closed on both directions from S Scott to S Rolfe for an emergency repair. Cars detour / bus-service experiences delays @ArlingtonDES⁩ and ⁦@ArlingtonVaPD⁩ are out in full force (thank you!)” [Twitter, Twitter]

Pike Disables Bus — From Dave Statter: “A Metrobus is stuck in a depression or hole after making the turn from southbound George Mason onto westbound Columbia Pike. @ArlingtonVaPD officers have fashioned one lane to get around the bus.” [Twitter, Twitter]

Obit: Richard Barton — “Richard Alan Barton passed away peacefully on November 25, 2023, at his home in Arlington, Virginia. He was 85… In addition to his work on Capitol Hill, Richard enjoyed an active life in Arlington affairs, chairing numerous civic committees, serving on the Arlington School Board, and as Chair of the Arlington Democratic Committee.” [Legacy]

Local Man Spreading Joy — “As we motor through a daily sea of work, chores and other obligations, it’s the littlest things we leave in our wake that make the greatest contributions. That’s the philosophy of one of Arlington’s newer residents, Gary Shulman. He’s been making waves in the community ever since he arrived just 18 short months ago with his efforts to bring neighbors together, provide help and generally spread joy and compassion through something he calls ‘little legacies.'” [Arlington Magazine]

Maizal Open in Pentagon City — “It took almost three years, but Maizal is now open for business along S. Hayes Street at [the Pentagon City mall.]” [Twitter]

It’s Monday — Expect a partly sunny day with a high temperature of around 52 degrees and a northwest wind blowing at 6 to 9 mph. As evening approaches, the skies will be partly cloudy and the temperature will drop to around 36 degrees, with the northwest wind continuing at 7 to 9 mph. [Weather.gov]