Morning Notes

Taller Lights for Fields? — “Taller lighting stands on Arlington government and school athletic fields could be coming down the pike, if County Board members in mid-December approve a proposed change to the county’s zoning ordinance. Current zoning language mandates a maximum of 68 feet for field and court lighting on county properties. The proposed change, tucked into a package of zoning alterations, would give board members the power to waive that restriction.” [Gazette Leader]
Trail Bumps Removed — From the Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail: “Commuters who use the MVT and ride through Gravelly Point rejoice! We spent 7 hours removing those nasty trail bumps.” [Twitter]
HS Basketball Season Underway — “With a couple of new head coaches and a number of different starting players for many of the teams, high-school basketball in Arlington County has some new looks for the 2023-24 season. The campaign began last week for all of the girls and boys varsity teams.” [Gazette Leader]
Fund in Memory of Clark — “The Arlington Historical Society has established the Charlie Clark Memorial Historical Preservation Fund to honor the work of local historian, author and journalist Charlie Clark. The fund will be used to help advance Clark’s passion for historical preservation, including AHS’s two historic properties: the Ball-Sellers House and the Arlington Historical Museum.” [Patch]
Beyer Supports New Nat’l Holiday — “U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) has signed on as a cosponsor of legislation to create a federal holiday honoring Rosa Parks. The measure, introduced in January by Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), would designate Dec. 1 each year to honor the civil-rights icon.” [Gazette Leader]
Hit and Run Sunday Night — From Alan Henney: “HIT-AND-RUN PEDESTRIAN STRUCK— S Eads St at S Glebe Rd in Arlington. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital; still alert.” [Twitter]
Citizen Police Academy Applications Open — “The Arlington County Police Department is now accepting applications for the 28th Community Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is an educational program designed to provide an opportunity to enhance the lines of communication and understanding between police and members of the Arlington community.” [ACPD]
It’s Tuesday — Clouds will increase throughout the day, with temperatures reaching a high of 46 and a northwest wind blowing 3 to 6 mph. On Tuesday night, expect scattered rain and snow showers before 1am, transitioning to rain showers between 1am and 4am, and then returning to a mix of rain and snow showers after 4am. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of around 36. A calm wind will become northerly at around 5 mph after midnight, and there is a 40% chance of precipitation. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A large explosion, heard throughout Arlington, has rocked the Bluemont neighborhood after a police standoff.
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Arlington County will kick off the New Year with the next phase of engagement on its forthcoming plan to manage its deer population. A study found two years ago that…
After 64 years of serving subs and pizza in Arlington, The Broiler has expanded into Maryland, per the company’s social media accounts. The long-time eatery, a local institution that opened…
About Latinas Leading Tomorrow (LLT): Latinas Leading Tomorrow is a dynamic 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latina women through education, mentorship, and leadership development. We are committed to fostering a community of future leaders who will make a significant impact to the community.
Job Description: We are seeking a passionate and dedicated Part-time Executive Director to lead our organization into its next phase of growth and impact. The ideal candidate will be a visionary leader who can oversee day-to-day operations, drive fundraising efforts, and cultivate relationships with stakeholders. This is a 1099 position; Remote position with ability to attend DMV events; 8-10 hours a week; $35-40/per hour.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee program operations, including educational and community initiatives.
Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, maintaining trust and accountability.
Develop and execute a strategic vision aligned with our mission and values.
Lead fundraising efforts in partnership with the Board Members.
Cultivate relationships with community partners, schools, educators, and donors.
Demonstrate strong leadership skills, fostering a positive organizational culture.
Communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders and make compelling public presentations.
Promote inclusivity and collaboration throughout the organization.
Children’s Weekday Program (CWP) is a non-profit preschool rooted in a play-based philosophy. We focus on developing a love of learning and exploration, cooperation, empathy, and independence.
Our caring and experienced educators create opportunities for children 16 months to 5 years old to play, learn, and grow in a nurturing environment of child-centered and developmentally appropriate experiences.
Initially established more than 50 years ago in South Arlington, CWP continues to be a lauded program in the Northern Virginia area. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a Best Preschool in Northern Virginia Magazine for the last 4 years.
Located now in North Arlington at 2666 Military Road, CWP offers a part-time parents day out and preschool program with options to extend care both before and after school. We offer a supportive and inclusive school community for children and parents alike and welcome all families to join our school!
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,