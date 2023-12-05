Morning Notes

Taller Lights for Fields? — “Taller lighting stands on Arlington government and school athletic fields could be coming down the pike, if County Board members in mid-December approve a proposed change to the county’s zoning ordinance. Current zoning language mandates a maximum of 68 feet for field and court lighting on county properties. The proposed change, tucked into a package of zoning alterations, would give board members the power to waive that restriction.” [Gazette Leader]

Trail Bumps Removed — From the Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail: “Commuters who use the MVT and ride through Gravelly Point rejoice! We spent 7 hours removing those nasty trail bumps.” [Twitter]

HS Basketball Season Underway — “With a couple of new head coaches and a number of different starting players for many of the teams, high-school basketball in Arlington County has some new looks for the 2023-24 season. The campaign began last week for all of the girls and boys varsity teams.” [Gazette Leader]

Fund in Memory of Clark — “The Arlington Historical Society has established the Charlie Clark Memorial Historical Preservation Fund to honor the work of local historian, author and journalist Charlie Clark. The fund will be used to help advance Clark’s passion for historical preservation, including AHS’s two historic properties: the Ball-Sellers House and the Arlington Historical Museum.” [Patch]

Beyer Supports New Nat’l Holiday — “U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th) has signed on as a cosponsor of legislation to create a federal holiday honoring Rosa Parks. The measure, introduced in January by Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), would designate Dec. 1 each year to honor the civil-rights icon.” [Gazette Leader]

Hit and Run Sunday Night — From Alan Henney: “HIT-AND-RUN PEDESTRIAN STRUCK— S Eads St at S Glebe Rd in Arlington. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital; still alert.” [Twitter]

Citizen Police Academy Applications Open — “The Arlington County Police Department is now accepting applications for the 28th Community Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is an educational program designed to provide an opportunity to enhance the lines of communication and understanding between police and members of the Arlington community.” [ACPD]

It’s Tuesday — Clouds will increase throughout the day, with temperatures reaching a high of 46 and a northwest wind blowing 3 to 6 mph. On Tuesday night, expect scattered rain and snow showers before 1am, transitioning to rain showers between 1am and 4am, and then returning to a mix of rain and snow showers after 4am. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of around 36. A calm wind will become northerly at around 5 mph after midnight, and there is a 40% chance of precipitation. [Weather.gov]