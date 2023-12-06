Morning Notes

Flyover Planned Today — From Alert DC: “The US Military will conduct a flyover in the NCR, over Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately 1:40 PM.”

APS ‘Preps Tutoring Blitz’ — “The Arlington school system is planning to use a mix of paid hourly workers and volunteers as it builds up a tutoring corps to address COVID-era learning loss among students. Though running a little behind many other districts, Arlington Public Schools recently submitted its plans to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for participation in the state’s ‘All IN’ efforts to provide extra services in core subjects in third through eighth grades.” [Gazette Leader]

Multiple Crashes on Camera — From Dave Statter: “About 9:15 this morning at the crash-prone intersection of Army-Navy Drive, S. Hayes and the I-395 ramp.” “This crash at Langston and N. Scott was just after 11 a.m. Report of 2 people hurt.” [Twitter, Twitter]

Board Statement on Explosion — “‘The Board recognizes the Arlington County Police Department for their patience, skill, and bravery in handling this situation, as well as the Fire Department’s quick response to bringing a rare and challenging explosion under control and minimizing collateral damage,’ Chair Dorsey said. ‘We also want to thank the Red Cross for supporting resident evacuations and the FBI and ATF for their assistance in this ongoing investigation.'” [Arlington County]

Blast Scattered Suspect’s Mail — “Chilling pics of the now deceased Mr. Yoo’s mail found a block away from his house explosion. The ATF is now going door to door the next street over to see if anyone has additional videos.” [Twitter]

It’s Wednesday — Expect scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, transitioning to rain showers between 11am and 4pm, under mostly cloudy skies and a high near 44. Winds from the northwest will be around 7 to 14 mph, gusting up to 21 mph, and there’s a 40% chance of precipitation. For Wednesday night, enjoy mostly clear conditions with a low around 29 and northwest winds at 7 to 13 mph. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Emma K. Alexandra