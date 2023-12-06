Morning Notes

Flyover Planned Today — From Alert DC: “The US Military will conduct a flyover in the NCR, over Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately 1:40 PM.”
APS ‘Preps Tutoring Blitz’ — “The Arlington school system is planning to use a mix of paid hourly workers and volunteers as it builds up a tutoring corps to address COVID-era learning loss among students. Though running a little behind many other districts, Arlington Public Schools recently submitted its plans to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for participation in the state’s ‘All IN’ efforts to provide extra services in core subjects in third through eighth grades.” [Gazette Leader]
Multiple Crashes on Camera — From Dave Statter: “About 9:15 this morning at the crash-prone intersection of Army-Navy Drive, S. Hayes and the I-395 ramp.” “This crash at Langston and N. Scott was just after 11 a.m. Report of 2 people hurt.” [Twitter, Twitter]
Board Statement on Explosion — “‘The Board recognizes the Arlington County Police Department for their patience, skill, and bravery in handling this situation, as well as the Fire Department’s quick response to bringing a rare and challenging explosion under control and minimizing collateral damage,’ Chair Dorsey said. ‘We also want to thank the Red Cross for supporting resident evacuations and the FBI and ATF for their assistance in this ongoing investigation.'” [Arlington County]
Blast Scattered Suspect’s Mail — “Chilling pics of the now deceased Mr. Yoo’s mail found a block away from his house explosion. The ATF is now going door to door the next street over to see if anyone has additional videos.” [Twitter]
It’s Wednesday — Expect scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, transitioning to rain showers between 11am and 4pm, under mostly cloudy skies and a high near 44. Winds from the northwest will be around 7 to 14 mph, gusting up to 21 mph, and there’s a 40% chance of precipitation. For Wednesday night, enjoy mostly clear conditions with a low around 29 and northwest winds at 7 to 13 mph. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Emma K. Alexandra
Recent Stories
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
James Yoo, 56, is presumed dead as a result of the explosion of the duplex at 844 N. Burlington Street, in the Bluemont neighborhood, Arlington County police confirmed during a news conference this afternoon.
A land-use study teeing up an affordable housing redevelopment project in Aurora Highlands has generated significant interest as it nears completion.
About Latinas Leading Tomorrow (LLT): Latinas Leading Tomorrow is a dynamic 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latina women through education, mentorship, and leadership development. We are committed to fostering a community of future leaders who will make a significant impact to the community.
Job Description: We are seeking a passionate and dedicated Part-time Executive Director to lead our organization into its next phase of growth and impact. The ideal candidate will be a visionary leader who can oversee day-to-day operations, drive fundraising efforts, and cultivate relationships with stakeholders. This is a 1099 position; Remote position with ability to attend DMV events; 8-10 hours a week; $35-40/per hour.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee program operations, including educational and community initiatives.
Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, maintaining trust and accountability.
Develop and execute a strategic vision aligned with our mission and values.
Lead fundraising efforts in partnership with the Board Members.
Cultivate relationships with community partners, schools, educators, and donors.
Demonstrate strong leadership skills, fostering a positive organizational culture.
Communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders and make compelling public presentations.
Promote inclusivity and collaboration throughout the organization.
Children’s Weekday Program (CWP) is a non-profit preschool rooted in a play-based philosophy. We focus on developing a love of learning and exploration, cooperation, empathy, and independence.
Our caring and experienced educators create opportunities for children 16 months to 5 years old to play, learn, and grow in a nurturing environment of child-centered and developmentally appropriate experiences.
Initially established more than 50 years ago in South Arlington, CWP continues to be a lauded program in the Northern Virginia area. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a Best Preschool in Northern Virginia Magazine for the last 4 years.
Located now in North Arlington at 2666 Military Road, CWP offers a part-time parents day out and preschool program with options to extend care both before and after school. We offer a supportive and inclusive school community for children and parents alike and welcome all families to join our school!
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,