Morning Notes

More on House Explosion Suspect — “The Virginia man presumed to have been killed when his house exploded while cops tried to serve a search warrant had posted rambling conspiracy theories — and filed frivolous lawsuits, including one accusing his ‘witch’ ex-wife of committing him ‘against his will’ in New York.” [New York Post]
What’s Left of the House — From ABC 7’s Tom Roussy: “For the first time since Monday night’s house explosion in Arlington, police have opened up North Burlington St. and we are getting a close look at the destruction left behind.” [Twitter]
Flyover This Afternoon — From Alert DC: “The US Military will conduct a flyover in the NCR, at Arlington National Cemetery, on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM.”
Championship for YHS Grad — From Arlington Magazine: “Florida State Seminoles women’s soccer just won their fourth national championship and Arlington’s own Lauren Flynn, a Yorktown alumna, was named Most Outstanding Defensive Player.” [Facebook]
Flakes to Fly in 2024? — “Euro Seasonal Outlook for January just posted. What does it say? Buckle up Buttercup! The map below is showing where the model thinks most of the storms will locate in January.” [Twitter]
It’s Thursday — Expect a partly sunny day with highs reaching around 45 degrees, accompanied by a southwest wind at 5 to 9 mph. As for Thursday night, it will be mostly clear with lows around 33 degrees. The southwest wind will be around 5 mph, calming down in the evening. [Weather.gov]
After a 2-year search for new digs, Arlington Independent Media is on the cusp of moving from its long-time headquarters in Clarendon.
Former Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos is taking a top job in the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. Stamos lost her reelection bid in 2019, defeated in the Democratic primary by…
Sometime next year, three residential streets in Arlington without sidewalks could get upgrades to allow for safer pedestrian and cyclist use. To help address demonstrated safety and access issues on…
