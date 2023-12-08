Adoptable Pet of the Week: Apollo

Are you finally ready to become a cat parent? Meet, Apollo the latest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
This fluffy male kitten is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
His friends had this to say:
Apollo is a fluffy white and brown tabby kitten who is good natured and goofy. He is quick to warm to new people and guarantees to bring a smile to your face.
His soft fur, expressive eyes, and motorboat purr make him utterly adorable. Apollo loves to run and play, especially with his foster sister Artemis, chasing toys and exploring every nook and cranny. When they’re not playing, Artemis and Apollo enjoy snuggling up together for a nap.
This roly-poly bundle of joy is so fun to have around, and hopes he can bring that joy to you.
Apollo is a very energetic kitten who loves the companionship of the other cats in his foster home. He would particularly love to go home with his best friend, Artemis.
Is Apollo the kitten for you? Read his entire profile to learn more. Watch his adventures with his foster @whisker.wonderland!
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
Recent Stories
When Amanda Ohbayashi creates a post for Ronald Reagan National Airport’s (DCA) X or Instagram, she’s doing more than just sharing information. Her goal as DCA’s sole social media curator is to create content that makes people stop and engage with what they are watching or reading.
The aroma of freshly made corn tortillas is permeating the air in Westover. Westover Taco, located at 5849 Washington Blvd, announced via social media this week that it plans to officially open tomorrow (Saturday) at 5 p.m.
Crews are working to clean up a park and a trail following Monday’s house explosion in Bluemont. Arlington County provided an update about the incident late Thursday afternoon, noting that…
It’s Hanukkah — The Jewish festival of Hanukkah started last night. Public menorah lightings are planned in Clarendon and Pentagon City are planned on Sunday and Monday. [ARLnow] Federal Funds…
About Latinas Leading Tomorrow (LLT): Latinas Leading Tomorrow is a dynamic 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latina women through education, mentorship, and leadership development. We are committed to fostering a community of future leaders who will make a significant impact to the community.
Job Description: We are seeking a passionate and dedicated Part-time Executive Director to lead our organization into its next phase of growth and impact. The ideal candidate will be a visionary leader who can oversee day-to-day operations, drive fundraising efforts, and cultivate relationships with stakeholders. This is a 1099 position; Remote position with ability to attend DMV events; 8-10 hours a week; $35-40/per hour.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee program operations, including educational and community initiatives.
Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, maintaining trust and accountability.
Develop and execute a strategic vision aligned with our mission and values.
Lead fundraising efforts in partnership with the Board Members.
Cultivate relationships with community partners, schools, educators, and donors.
Demonstrate strong leadership skills, fostering a positive organizational culture.
Communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders and make compelling public presentations.
Promote inclusivity and collaboration throughout the organization.
Children’s Weekday Program (CWP) is a non-profit preschool rooted in a play-based philosophy. We focus on developing a love of learning and exploration, cooperation, empathy, and independence.
Our caring and experienced educators create opportunities for children 16 months to 5 years old to play, learn, and grow in a nurturing environment of child-centered and developmentally appropriate experiences.
Initially established more than 50 years ago in South Arlington, CWP continues to be a lauded program in the Northern Virginia area. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a Best Preschool in Northern Virginia Magazine for the last 4 years.
Located now in North Arlington at 2666 Military Road, CWP offers a part-time parents day out and preschool program with options to extend care both before and after school. We offer a supportive and inclusive school community for children and parents alike and welcome all families to join our school!
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,