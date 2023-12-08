Adoptable Pet of the Week: Apollo

Are you finally ready to become a cat parent? Meet, Apollo the latest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

This fluffy male kitten is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

His friends had this to say:

Apollo is a fluffy white and brown tabby kitten who is good natured and goofy. He is quick to warm to new people and guarantees to bring a smile to your face. His soft fur, expressive eyes, and motorboat purr make him utterly adorable. Apollo loves to run and play, especially with his foster sister Artemis, chasing toys and exploring every nook and cranny. When they’re not playing, Artemis and Apollo enjoy snuggling up together for a nap. This roly-poly bundle of joy is so fun to have around, and hopes he can bring that joy to you. Apollo is a very energetic kitten who loves the companionship of the other cats in his foster home. He would particularly love to go home with his best friend, Artemis.

Is Apollo the kitten for you? Read his entire profile to learn more. Watch his adventures with his foster @whisker.wonderland!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.