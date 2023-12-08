Listing of the Day: 43041 Greeley Square

Address: 43041 Greeley Square
Neighborhood: Brambleton at Birchwood
Type: 3 BR, 3 BA courtyard, single level — 2,500 sq. ft.
Listed: $859,990
Noteworthy: 55+ Single Level Living
Located in Brambleton, Virginia this 55+ living community of Birchwood at Brambleton has everything you need, right on your doorstep.
Just minutes from the Brambleton Town Center, you are desirably located near shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Residents at Birchwood have unlimited access to community events, yoga, arts and crafts classes, and other social gatherings. At the Clubhouse there are endless amenities such as indoor/outdoor pools, game rooms, a golf simulator, yoga studio, sports court, community garden and even trails containing a quaint fishing pier.
Birchwood at Brambleton’s healthy and social lifestyle delivers both accessibility and luxury resort living right to your front door.
Listed by:
Eric Hansen
[email protected]
(703) 896-0717
