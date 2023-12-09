ACPD investigating after woman injured in Green Valley shooting

A woman was shot this afternoon in the Green Valley neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m., reportedly near the intersection of S. Kemper Road and S. Oxford Street. Photos taken afterward show a crime scene along nearby S. Four Mile Run Drive.
Initial reports suggest that the shots were fired from a silver Honda SUV with Virginia tags and four people inside. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Arlington County police said, and was taken via ambulance to a local hospital.
The U.S. Park Police helicopter assisted with a search for the suspects but so far there’s no word of any arrests.
UPDATE: The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting. Police remain on scene investigating.
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) December 9, 2023
SHOOTING INCIDENT WITH WOMAN INJURED— 4000 blk South Four Mile Run Dr in Arlington. Four guys in a silver sedan opened fire, injuring a woman (not life threatening). Eagle canvassed by air. H/T and news photos: by :@matthewyoung31 cc: @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/uZSXT6bLwr
— Alan Henney (@alanhenney) December 9, 2023
Recent Stories
It’s going to be a rainy Sunday. A very rainy Sunday. A Flood Watch for much of the D.C. area was issued Friday night, ahead of the storm. Forecasters say…
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Be the envy of your company holiday party, Dec. 23 trip to the local bar or Christmas morning with your in-laws. Today the ARLnow Shop is rolling out the official…
To find a parking spot in Ballston, go during the daytime, avoid Wilson Blvd and Fairfax Drive, and consider parking in nearby Virginia Square, which has many empty blocks. To…
About Latinas Leading Tomorrow (LLT): Latinas Leading Tomorrow is a dynamic 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latina women through education, mentorship, and leadership development. We are committed to fostering a community of future leaders who will make a significant impact to the community.
Job Description: We are seeking a passionate and dedicated Part-time Executive Director to lead our organization into its next phase of growth and impact. The ideal candidate will be a visionary leader who can oversee day-to-day operations, drive fundraising efforts, and cultivate relationships with stakeholders. This is a 1099 position; Remote position with ability to attend DMV events; 8-10 hours a week; $35-40/per hour.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee program operations, including educational and community initiatives.
Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, maintaining trust and accountability.
Develop and execute a strategic vision aligned with our mission and values.
Lead fundraising efforts in partnership with the Board Members.
Cultivate relationships with community partners, schools, educators, and donors.
Demonstrate strong leadership skills, fostering a positive organizational culture.
Communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders and make compelling public presentations.
Promote inclusivity and collaboration throughout the organization.
Children’s Weekday Program (CWP) is a non-profit preschool rooted in a play-based philosophy. We focus on developing a love of learning and exploration, cooperation, empathy, and independence.
Our caring and experienced educators create opportunities for children 16 months to 5 years old to play, learn, and grow in a nurturing environment of child-centered and developmentally appropriate experiences.
Initially established more than 50 years ago in South Arlington, CWP continues to be a lauded program in the Northern Virginia area. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a Best Preschool in Northern Virginia Magazine for the last 4 years.
Located now in North Arlington at 2666 Military Road, CWP offers a part-time parents day out and preschool program with options to extend care both before and after school. We offer a supportive and inclusive school community for children and parents alike and welcome all families to join our school!
Holiday Art Show
Holiday Art Show featuring artists: Peter Fitzgerald, Claire Plante, Alanna Rivera, and Suzy Scollon. At the Barcroft Community House, 800 South Buchanan St., Arlington, VA. Dec. 8 from, 2 PM to 8 PM and Dec. 9 from 10 AM to
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,