ACPD investigating after woman injured in Green Valley shooting

A woman was shot this afternoon in the Green Valley neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m., reportedly near the intersection of S. Kemper Road and S. Oxford Street. Photos taken afterward show a crime scene along nearby S. Four Mile Run Drive.

Initial reports suggest that the shots were fired from a silver Honda SUV with Virginia tags and four people inside. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Arlington County police said, and was taken via ambulance to a local hospital.

The U.S. Park Police helicopter assisted with a search for the suspects but so far there’s no word of any arrests.

UPDATE: The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting. Police remain on scene investigating. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) December 9, 2023