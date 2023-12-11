Morning Notes

Palestine Rally in Pentagon City — On Saturday afternoon: “Palestine rally at S. Hayes + Army Navy Drive in Pentagon City. Expect delays.” [Twitter, Twitter, Twitter]

VHC Details New Facility Plan — “Nearly a year after revealing initial plans to establish a behavioral health and rehabilitation facility in Arlington, VHC Health has disclosed more details about the project: It wants to build a 146-bed acute-care hospital to provide psychiatric and addiction treatment. The nonprofit health system submitted a letter of intent Monday to the Virginia Department of Health indicating it will apply for a certificate of public need for the hospital at 601 S. Carlin Springs Road.” [Washington Business Journal]

Memorial Hoops Tourney This Weekend — “The first Braylon Meade Basketball Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16 at Washington-Liberty High School and will include six boys teams and three games. The tipoff is at 1 p.m. between Osbourn and Woodgrove, followed by a 2:30 p.m. game between Wakefield and South County. The day’s final contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. between host Washington-Liberty and the Edison Eagles.” [Gazette Leader]

AI Grant for Marymount — “Marymount University was one of only 15 universities awarded with the National Institutes of Health’s AIM-AHEAD Program for AI Readiness (PAIR) grant, which will be implemented by Marymount’s Center for Optimal Aging.” [Press Release]

Another Gun Seized at DCA — “An Ashburn man was stopped from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight Thursday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.” [Patch]

Families Lay Wreaths at ANC — From Arlington National Cemetery: “Each year, we set aside a day ahead of Wreaths Across America Day to allow family pass holders to place a wreath at their loved one’s grave. Today, despite the wet weather, thousands of you joined us for this cherished tradition.” [Twitter]

It’s Monday — Rain early, potentially mixed with snow, then mostly cloudy before gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tonight it will be clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight. [Weather.gov]