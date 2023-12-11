Morning Notes

Palestine Rally in Pentagon City — On Saturday afternoon: “Palestine rally at S. Hayes + Army Navy Drive in Pentagon City. Expect delays.” [Twitter, Twitter, Twitter]
VHC Details New Facility Plan — “Nearly a year after revealing initial plans to establish a behavioral health and rehabilitation facility in Arlington, VHC Health has disclosed more details about the project: It wants to build a 146-bed acute-care hospital to provide psychiatric and addiction treatment. The nonprofit health system submitted a letter of intent Monday to the Virginia Department of Health indicating it will apply for a certificate of public need for the hospital at 601 S. Carlin Springs Road.” [Washington Business Journal]
Memorial Hoops Tourney This Weekend — “The first Braylon Meade Basketball Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16 at Washington-Liberty High School and will include six boys teams and three games. The tipoff is at 1 p.m. between Osbourn and Woodgrove, followed by a 2:30 p.m. game between Wakefield and South County. The day’s final contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. between host Washington-Liberty and the Edison Eagles.” [Gazette Leader]
AI Grant for Marymount — “Marymount University was one of only 15 universities awarded with the National Institutes of Health’s AIM-AHEAD Program for AI Readiness (PAIR) grant, which will be implemented by Marymount’s Center for Optimal Aging.” [Press Release]
Another Gun Seized at DCA — “An Ashburn man was stopped from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight Thursday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.” [Patch]
Families Lay Wreaths at ANC — From Arlington National Cemetery: “Each year, we set aside a day ahead of Wreaths Across America Day to allow family pass holders to place a wreath at their loved one’s grave. Today, despite the wet weather, thousands of you joined us for this cherished tradition.” [Twitter]
It’s Monday — Rain early, potentially mixed with snow, then mostly cloudy before gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tonight it will be clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight. [Weather.gov]
About Latinas Leading Tomorrow (LLT): Latinas Leading Tomorrow is a dynamic 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Latina women through education, mentorship, and leadership development. We are committed to fostering a community of future leaders who will make a significant impact to the community.
Job Description: We are seeking a passionate and dedicated Part-time Executive Director to lead our organization into its next phase of growth and impact. The ideal candidate will be a visionary leader who can oversee day-to-day operations, drive fundraising efforts, and cultivate relationships with stakeholders. This is a 1099 position; Remote position with ability to attend DMV events; 8-10 hours a week; $35-40/per hour.
Key Responsibilities:
Oversee program operations, including educational and community initiatives.
Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, maintaining trust and accountability.
Develop and execute a strategic vision aligned with our mission and values.
Lead fundraising efforts in partnership with the Board Members.
Cultivate relationships with community partners, schools, educators, and donors.
Demonstrate strong leadership skills, fostering a positive organizational culture.
Communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders and make compelling public presentations.
Promote inclusivity and collaboration throughout the organization.
Children’s Weekday Program (CWP) is a non-profit preschool rooted in a play-based philosophy. We focus on developing a love of learning and exploration, cooperation, empathy, and independence.
Our caring and experienced educators create opportunities for children 16 months to 5 years old to play, learn, and grow in a nurturing environment of child-centered and developmentally appropriate experiences.
Initially established more than 50 years ago in South Arlington, CWP continues to be a lauded program in the Northern Virginia area. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a Best Preschool in Northern Virginia Magazine for the last 4 years.
Located now in North Arlington at 2666 Military Road, CWP offers a part-time parents day out and preschool program with options to extend care both before and after school. We offer a supportive and inclusive school community for children and parents alike and welcome all families to join our school!
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,
National Landing Menorah Lighting – Met Park at Amazon HQ2
Menorah Lighting – Met Park at Amazon HQ2
Menorah Lighting and Community Celebration
Experience the festival of lights!!
*Lighting of a giant 9-foot Menorah