Morning Poll: Keep inflatable decorations running 24/7?

Last week ARLnow received an interesting reader email.

The writer’s suggestion: we should beautify Arlington County by encouraging those with inflatable holiday decorations to keep them inflated at all times, rather than leaving them deflated during the day, as is often the case.

The email:

Suggest a public service announcement to make Arlington more beautiful over the holidays. While many people keep their inflatable holiday decorations full during the day, several do not and for some reason choose only to fill them at night – thus resulting is what looks like piles of colored plastic bags laying on front yards. Perhaps a positive message like: “Thank you Arlingtonians for keeping your inflatable yard decorations full during the day, and not just at night – helping to keep Arlington looking good through the holidays” Thanks

Now, some may see inflatables as a scourge, a tacky way for busy households to decorate for the holidays with minimal effort and storage space required. And others might have concerns about the electricity use of the fan-driven decorations.

But those who appreciate holiday decor in any form may find themselves agreeing with the letter writer.

What do you think?