Police investigating armed robbery, shots fired incidents

Arlington County police are investigating a pair of gun-related incidents from Sunday.
First, they responded to a report of shots fired near Glencarlyn Park early Sunday morning. No injuries were reported but evidence of gunfire was found.
From today’s ACPD crime report:
SHOTS FIRED, 2023-12100033, 300 block of S. Harrison Street. At approximately 1:33 a.m. on December 10, police were dispatched to the report of shots heard. Upon arrival, officers recovered evidence confirming several shots had been fired. No victims or property damage were reported. There is no suspect description(s). The investigation is ongoing.
Sunday night, amid heavy rain, a woman who had just parked her car was robbed by an armed suspect in the Douglas Park neighborhood.
More, below, from ACPD.
ROBBERY, 2023-12100220, 4300 block of 16th Street S. At approximately 9:46 p.m. on December 10, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was driving in the area when she observed the suspect vehicle, a black sedan, behind her. The victim then parked and exited her vehicle during which the suspect exited his vehicle, brandished what appeared to be a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the area in his vehicle with the victim’s stolen purse and cell phone. A lookout was broadcast and officers canvassed the area for the suspect yielding negative results. The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6’3”-6’4” wearing a black jacket, gray mask and hat. No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
