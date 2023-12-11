Police investigating ‘suspicious’ incident at local middle school

A stranger tried to lure a Williamsburg Middle School student into her car during Friday’s dismissal, according to police.
Arlington County police are so far classifying the incident as “suspicious,” stopping short of confirming it as an attempted abduction.
ACPD released the following statement about what happened to ARLnow.
At approximately 3:09 p.m. on December 8, police were dispatched to Williamsburg Middle School, located at 3600 N. Harrison Street, for the late report of an enticement. The preliminary investigation indicates between 4:00 and 4:15 p.m. on December 7, a student was waiting to be picked up outside the school when the female subject approached in a black Subaru and reportedly stated she had been sent by the student’s parents to pick them up. When the student declined, the subject drove away. The subject is described as a white female with shoulder length dirty blonde hair. The incident is being investigated as suspicious circumstances and police would like to identify and speak with the female subject. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected].
The middle school, meanwhile, sent the following to families on Friday evening.
Dear Williamsburg Families:
We wanted to alert you of an incident that happened yesterday at dismissal. A student reported that a woman they did not know approached them outside of school at the pickup loop in a vehicle and told them she was sent by their mom to pick them up. Fortunately, the student had just spoken with their mom and said they would not go with her. The incident has been reported to local law enforcement. Although we have not had incidents like this in the past, it is important for our students and families to exercise caution.
Please remind your students about steps they should take to ensure their safety when they are out in the community:
> Never get in a vehicle or leave the school with an individual you do not know without speaking to a trusted adult first.
> Always report all incidents immediately to an adult (parent, principal, teacher, resource officer) whenever something occurs that makes them feel unsafe.
> Be aware of their surroundings.
> Don’t wear devices that block their hearing or seeing.
> Avoid talking to, engaging with or answering questions to passersby or strangers.
> Always walk or bicycle with at least one buddy in well-lit areas.
> Use a cell phone, if available, to call for help. (If students have cell phones, make sure that emergency numbers are programmed into the phone so they can be dialed quickly. Also, remind your student that the cell phone should not be used during class time at school.)
> Also remind them that if something occurs, they should report it to a trusted adult as soon as possible.
By working together, we can help to ensure that our students have a safe community in which they can continue to grow and learn. Please do not hesitate to call if you have any questions.
WMS Administration
