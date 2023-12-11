Police investigating ‘suspicious’ incident at local middle school

A stranger tried to lure a Williamsburg Middle School student into her car during Friday’s dismissal, according to police.

Arlington County police are so far classifying the incident as “suspicious,” stopping short of confirming it as an attempted abduction.

ACPD released the following statement about what happened to ARLnow.

At approximately 3:09 p.m. on December 8, police were dispatched to Williamsburg Middle School, located at 3600 N. Harrison Street, for the late report of an enticement. The preliminary investigation indicates between 4:00 and 4:15 p.m. on December 7, a student was waiting to be picked up outside the school when the female subject approached in a black Subaru and reportedly stated she had been sent by the student’s parents to pick them up. When the student declined, the subject drove away. The subject is described as a white female with shoulder length dirty blonde hair. The incident is being investigated as suspicious circumstances and police would like to identify and speak with the female subject. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected].

The middle school, meanwhile, sent the following to families on Friday evening.