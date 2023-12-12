BREAKING: Governor to make a ‘remarkable’ announcement in Potomac Yard amid Caps and Wiz arena reports

A plan for a new arena for the Washington Capitals and Wizards in Potomac Yard is likely to be announced tomorrow.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has confirmed that he will be coming to “announce a remarkable economic development project for the Commonwealth” at the future development site just a half mile south of the Arlington border.
The announcement is scheduled for 9 a.m., according to an advisory from the governor’s office, which otherwise does not specify what will be announced. A series of white tents has been set up near the entrance to the new Potomac Yard Metro station.
The Washington Post reported Monday that Virginia lawmakers approved a deal to bring a new arena for the NHL and NBA teams to Northern Virginia — specifically, “anchoring a massive mixed-use development in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood.”
The Washington Business Journal reported today (Tuesday) that team owner Ted Leonsis would be joined by Youngkin at a Wednesday morning announcement, “suggesting a deal to bring the Washington Wizards and Capitals across the river is imminent even as D.C. continues to negotiate an agreement to keep them downtown.”
Tonight, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Wednesday’s event would “unveil plans for a proposed new arena complex and entertainment district for Wizards and NHL’s Capitals.”
ESPN Sources: Monumental Sports and Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis plans to join Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Alexandria, Va., for a news conference on Wednesday to unveil plans for a proposed new arena complex and entertainment district for Wizards and NHL’s Capitals.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 12, 2023
Local officials contacted by ARLnow and sister site ALXnow declined to talk on the record prior to tomorrow’s announcement, though several confirmed that they would be at the event.
Potomac Yard is part of the area — along with Crystal City and Pentagon City — dubbed National Landing at the time of Amazon’s HQ2 announcement in 2018. That announcement included plans for a Virginia Tech Innovation Campus at Potomac Yard, just south of Arlington.
Virginia Tech signs could be seen today on the white tents at the announcement site.
Potomac Yard, best known for the sprawling strip shopping center and parking lot, is expected to undergo a major redevelopment in the coming years, following the opening of the Metro station earlier this year.
The Capitals leaving Capital One Arena in Chinatown would be a significant economic development blow to D.C., but it would in a way be a homecoming for the team.
The Caps’ team headquarters and practice facility has been based at the Capitals Iceplex in Ballston since 2006, and many players live in Arlington and elsewhere in Northern Virginia. No outward sign of a significant announcement could be seen at the Iceplex this evening.
Jo DeVoe, James Cullum and Vernon Miles contributed to this report
Recent Stories
A 55-year-old inmate has died in the Arlington County jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This is the second death the detention facility has logged this year, after 73-year-old Abonesh…
As Christmas draws near, local bakeries are whipping up an array of festive desserts to celebrate the holiday season.
A bronze replica of the sculpture “Compassion,” depicting an adult and child embracing, was installed in this morning (Tuesday) in Courthouse along Wilson Blvd.
As the year comes to a close, Eli Tucker shares some of the things Arlington offers that he is most thankful for.
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
Cultivate your creativity heading into the new year at Art House 7! We have a range of fantastic winter classes, starting Jan. 13, for ages preschool on up. Among the highlights: award-winning artist Mark Giaimo will be teaching portrait painting for adults on Tuesday evenings (his portrait of a boy is above). Also in this session: Mommy and Me classes, drawing, crochet, clay sculpture, ceramics, watercolor painting, oil painting, Japanese Suminagashi, sewing, printmaking and more.
We also offer workshops, BYOB art nights, and open studios.
Art House 7 has a comfortable 2-story studio in Arlington, near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Our teachers come from the art departments of local schools and the local art community. We also have a small art supply store next to our studio. See more about AH7 and sign up for classes at:
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,
National Landing Menorah Lighting – Met Park at Amazon HQ2
Menorah Lighting – Met Park at Amazon HQ2
Menorah Lighting and Community Celebration
Experience the festival of lights!!
*Lighting of a giant 9-foot Menorah