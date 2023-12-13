Fundraiser underway for family of man who died in Chain Bridge Forest fire

An online fundraiser is underway for the family of a man who lost his life in a house fire in the Chain Bridge Forest neighborhood.

The fire broke out Monday morning at a home on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Circle in McLean, near the Arlington border. While battling the blaze, firefighters found a man deceased in a second floor bedroom.

The victim has since been identified as Dan Easley, a father of three who was in his 40s.

A GoFundMe campaign for his family was launched Tuesday and has already raised more than $10,000. More, below, from the campaign’s description.

On Monday, December 11th, a fire destroyed a family’s home in our McLean community and a devoted young father to three elementary and middle school aged children lost his life. As we mourn the tragic loss of Dan Easley, we want to stand together as a neighborhood & regional community to support Dan’s three amazing children – Owen, Harper and Nathan. Please consider making a donation to support their Mom Emily as she navigates this new chapter for them and so they don’t have to worry about the near-term and beyond. Let’s stand together as a community and offer the Easley’s our support and comfort as the children mourn the loss of their Dad and his house with most of their childhood belongings. Your thoughtfulness, kindness and generosity mean so much.

The cause of the fire, which is being investigated by Fairfax County’s police and fire departments, has yet to be revealed.