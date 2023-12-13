Morning Poll: Will you go to more Caps and Wiz games in Alexandria?

The Washington Capitals and Wizards are planning to move to Alexandria’s Potomac Yard neighborhood.
The announcement was made this morning in tents set up next to the Potomac Yard Metro entrance, where a new sports arena and entertainment complex is planned — about a half mile from the Arlington border.
More from our sister site ALXnow:
The project will be adjacent to the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in the Alexandria portion of National Landing — the collective term for Potomac Yard, Crystal City and Pentagon City.
“After many years of dreaming, many years of discussion, I’m pleased to announce that right here, in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard, we have a plan to unleash a brighter, more extraordinary future,” said [Virginia Gov. Glenn] Youngkin. “We will build a spectacular $2 billion dollar sports and entertainment district.”
[Team owner Ted] Leonsis said the move to Virginia is a “transformative step forward.”
“I have always believed there is a higher calling in sports — to unify our community, build a lasting legacy over multiple generations, and lift all our neighbors towards a shared sense of prosperity,” Leonsis said. “Today, we deepen that commitment as we enter a phase of rapid expansion in service to our fans, employees, and partners.”
Leonsis said starting a new stadium with a sense of tabula rasa was a big part of Potomac Yard’s appeal.
“When I saw 70 acres and the ability to start with a clean slate… to build a digital first experience, it really is a very romantic but also pragmatic vision that we can’t do anywhere else,” Leonsis said. “I got goosebumps again when I came here a week ago and looked at all of the expansion capabilities.”
As part of the deal, the construction and ownership of the arena would be overseen by a new Virginia stadium authority, and the arena would be leased to Monumental.
“Subject to legislative approval by the Virginia General Assembly, the Entertainment District will break ground in 2025 and open in late 2028,” said a press release from the governor’s office.
ARLnow is working to learn more about what this will mean for Arlington, from plans for changes to Route 1 to the Capitals practice facility moving from the Iceplex in Ballston.
In the meantime, we were wondering whether the move from Chinatown in D.C. to Potomac Yard will drive more game day attendance from Arlington residents. Do you think you will go to more games at an Alexandria facility, compared to your current attendance at Capital One Arena?
