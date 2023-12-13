NOW: Pro-Palestinian protest underway in Rosslyn

A group of about 15 protesters are waving Palestinian flags and holding signs in Rosslyn.

The late afternoon protest is taking place at the busy intersection of Wilson Blvd and N. Lynn Street, in front of the Raytheon headquarters at 1100 Wilson Blvd.

A similar protest was held in the same location last month, by demonstrators who also protested in front of the Lockheed Martin building in Crystal City.

This past weekend, a larger pro-Palestinian protest was held in Pentagon City, moving from the area around the Pentagon City mall to the Boeing headquarters several blocks away.

A police dispatch suggests that the protesters in Rosslyn today might have briefly blocked the street, but otherwise traffic camera images show them standing on the sidewalk.

Fighting in Gaza is continuing amid the intensifying Israel-Hamas war.