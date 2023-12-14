Say hello to Winnie, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

Winnie is a white rabbit currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Winnie’s favorite things are: Eating food, getting pets and exploring! Her special talents are: Learning new tricks, climbing stairs and her ability to FLOP anywhere! Her perfect day would be: Getting a nice breakfast in the morning followed by a quick nap. After that, she would like to spend the rest of the day alternating eating hay and sleeping. Once you get home, she loves to run around the house for a bit then enjoy some fresh veggies for dinner. Important facts about Winnie: Winnie loves kids! She is fully litter box trained and is very tidy. Winnie also tolerates being pick up (most rabbits don’t love it!)

Is Winnie the rabbit a perfect match for you? Has she finally found her forever home?

Don’t forget to read her entire profile to learn more!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.