Say hello to Winnie, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Winnie is a white rabbit currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
Winnie’s favorite things are: Eating food, getting pets and exploring!
Her special talents are: Learning new tricks, climbing stairs and her ability to FLOP anywhere!
Her perfect day would be: Getting a nice breakfast in the morning followed by a quick nap. After that, she would like to spend the rest of the day alternating eating hay and sleeping. Once you get home, she loves to run around the house for a bit then enjoy some fresh veggies for dinner.
Important facts about Winnie: Winnie loves kids! She is fully litter box trained and is very tidy. Winnie also tolerates being pick up (most rabbits don’t love it!)
Is Winnie the rabbit a perfect match for you? Has she finally found her forever home?
Don’t forget to read her entire profile to learn more!
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
Recent Stories
A new restaurant specializing in traditional Honduran and Salvadoran cuisine is opening on Columbia Pike this week.
Pentagon City Metro Station may still get a second elevator, but the price just went up again.
Ranked-choice voting could soon become the default for Arlington County Board primaries in Arlington. This weekend, the County Board is set to approve the voting method, in which residents rank…
The Arlington County Board will consider accepting a $7.1 million grant to encourage people to plan more trips without their cars. Nearly $5.7 million of the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality…
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
Cultivate your creativity heading into the new year at Art House 7! We have a range of fantastic winter classes, starting Jan. 13, for ages preschool on up. Among the highlights: award-winning artist Mark Giaimo will be teaching portrait painting for adults on Tuesday evenings (his portrait of a boy is above). Also in this session: Mommy and Me classes, drawing, crochet, clay sculpture, ceramics, watercolor painting, oil painting, Japanese Suminagashi, sewing, printmaking and more.
We also offer workshops, BYOB art nights, and open studios.
Art House 7 has a comfortable 2-story studio in Arlington, near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Our teachers come from the art departments of local schools and the local art community. We also have a small art supply store next to our studio. See more about AH7 and sign up for classes at:
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,
Festival of Lessons and Carols
Ring in the Christmas season with a Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas sung by the choirs of Saint George’s in the church’s reverberant acoustics and beautiful nave. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Admission is free and open to