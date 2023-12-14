Morning Notes

Fundraiser for Fmr. Restaurant Owner — “The Kawasakis legally immigrated to the United States 35+ years ago, and it wasn’t long until they opened their own restaurant in Washington, D.C., Sushi Kappo Kawasaki… Following 9/11, drastic changes in international travel and business practices to and in Washington eventually led to the downfall and closure of their restaurant. Over time, they have been unable to financially survive.” [GoFundMe]
Stabbing Near Columbia Pike — “At approximately 7:18 a.m. on December 12, police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, it was determined the female victim and female suspect, who are known to each other, had a verbal dispute inside the victim’s residence during which the suspect allegedly struck the victim with a kitchen tool, resulting in injury. Medics treated the victim on scene for non-life threatening injuries.” [ACPD]
ACPD’s Police Academy Grads — “The Arlington County Police Department proudly welcomes our newest officers as Session 149 graduated from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy on December 11, 2023. Family, friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate their achievements and watch as the new officers took their solemn oath to serve and protect the Arlington community and safeguard the Constitutional rights of all.” [ACPD]
Home Supply Remains Tight — “Real estate experts are forecasting even tighter housing inventories in Northern Virginia in 2024, although home sales prices are not expected to rise at the same rate as they have in recent years.” [Patch]
Dental Office Opening in Williamsburg — “Today, Kalis Development Corporation’s Nicholas Kalis announced Mayer Smile Be Bright – leasing 1,781 square feet in its Williamsburg Shopping Center – will open January 2024.” [Press Release]
County Prepped for Winter Weather — “Arlington County is prepared for snow no matter what the forecast predicts. Staff from the Department of Environmental Services’ (DES) Water, Sewer and Streets Bureau have conducted driver trainings since early fall to ensure our fleet of almost 50 trucks can clear roads, allowing vehicles to travel safely and maintaining essential County operations.” [Arlington County]
It’s Thursday — Expect a sunny day with temperatures reaching a high of around 45, accompanied by a gentle northwest wind blowing at 3 to 5 mph. As night approaches, the sky will remain clear and the temperature will drop to a low of about 29, with a southwest wind circulating at roughly 6 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Ballston might remain the place where the Washington Capitals practice if everything goes to plan and the hockey team begins playing games in a newly announced sports arena in Potomac…
(Updated at 4:40 p.m.) A group of about 15 protesters are waving Palestinian flags and holding signs in Rosslyn. The late afternoon protest is taking place at the busy intersection…
An online fundraiser is underway for the family of a man who lost his life in a house fire in the Chain Bridge Forest neighborhood. The fire broke out Monday…
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
Cultivate your creativity heading into the new year at Art House 7! We have a range of fantastic winter classes, starting Jan. 13, for ages preschool on up. Among the highlights: award-winning artist Mark Giaimo will be teaching portrait painting for adults on Tuesday evenings (his portrait of a boy is above). Also in this session: Mommy and Me classes, drawing, crochet, clay sculpture, ceramics, watercolor painting, oil painting, Japanese Suminagashi, sewing, printmaking and more.
We also offer workshops, BYOB art nights, and open studios.
Art House 7 has a comfortable 2-story studio in Arlington, near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Our teachers come from the art departments of local schools and the local art community. We also have a small art supply store next to our studio. See more about AH7 and sign up for classes at:
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,
Festival of Lessons and Carols
Ring in the Christmas season with a Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas sung by the choirs of Saint George’s in the church’s reverberant acoustics and beautiful nave. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Admission is free and open to