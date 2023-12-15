Listing of the Day: 3612 N. Rockingham Street

Address: 3612 N. Rockingham Street
Neighborhood: Minor Hill
Type: 6 BR, 7 (+2 half) BA single-family detached — 6,000 sq. ft.
Listed: $3,300,000
Noteworthy: Well designed home on 18,000 square foot lot in Discovery/Williamsburg/Yorktown
Spring Street Development presents a quality-built home with four finished levels of well-proportioned space. Filled with natural light to enhance the oak, finished-in-place hardwood floors, quartzite countertops, polished nickel and glass hardware, and the fine details of this exceptional home.
Expansive screen porch offers cathedral ceiling with skylights and heaters for nearly year round use and tranquil treed views. It leads to a stone patio which is also accessed from the lower level rec room. The wet bar has an icemaker and tall fridge for beverages and wine, making gatherings easy to manage. Stone floored porch opens to inviting foyer with dining room to the right and private den to the left, complete with a full bathroom. The rest of this level is given over to the family room, anchored by a stone gas fireplace, breakfast area, appealing kitchen for cooks at all levels, mudroom opening to oversized two car garage (prepped for an EV charger) and a butler’s pantry.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a tray ceiling, coffee bar, double walk in closets with custom fittings, and a marble and tile bathroom with heated floor. Each of the secondary bedrooms has a private bathroom, and the top floor loft provides space for a tucked away office, teen retreat, or another bedroom with bathroom. Another bedroom and bath is on the lower level along with a flex room for gym, play, and hobbies.
A home with character and style on a rare lot.
Listed by:
Betsy Twigg
[email protected]
(703) 967-4391
Recent Stories
A new Thai restaurant in Dominion Hills is set to open next week, offering the neighborhood a taste of Thailand.
Arlington County is slated to accept a $95,000 grant to place two older adults with serious mental illnesses in community-based treatment once they leave state psychiatric hospitals. The money will…
It’s the Five and Five, where nonprofit Washington Consumers’ Checkbook provides five top-rated local businesses and five tips for getting great service and prices. ARLnow readers can access all of…
No Plowing for Less Than Two Inches — “Arlington County officials are reminding the public that there won’t be a response for piddling snow totals. ‘Trucks only plow Arlington streets…
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
Cultivate your creativity heading into the new year at Art House 7! We have a range of fantastic winter classes, starting Jan. 13, for ages preschool on up. Among the highlights: award-winning artist Mark Giaimo will be teaching portrait painting for adults on Tuesday evenings (his portrait of a boy is above). Also in this session: Mommy and Me classes, drawing, crochet, clay sculpture, ceramics, watercolor painting, oil painting, Japanese Suminagashi, sewing, printmaking and more.
We also offer workshops, BYOB art nights, and open studios.
Art House 7 has a comfortable 2-story studio in Arlington, near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Our teachers come from the art departments of local schools and the local art community. We also have a small art supply store next to our studio. See more about AH7 and sign up for classes at:
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,
Festival of Lessons and Carols
Ring in the Christmas season with a Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas sung by the choirs of Saint George’s in the church’s reverberant acoustics and beautiful nave. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Admission is free and open to