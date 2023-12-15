Listing of the Day: 3612 N. Rockingham Street

Address: 3612 N. Rockingham Street

Neighborhood: Minor Hill

Type: 6 BR, 7 (+2 half) BA single-family detached — 6,000 sq. ft.

Listed: $3,300,000

Noteworthy: Well designed home on 18,000 square foot lot in Discovery/Williamsburg/Yorktown

Spring Street Development presents a quality-built home with four finished levels of well-proportioned space. Filled with natural light to enhance the oak, finished-in-place hardwood floors, quartzite countertops, polished nickel and glass hardware, and the fine details of this exceptional home.

Expansive screen porch offers cathedral ceiling with skylights and heaters for nearly year round use and tranquil treed views. It leads to a stone patio which is also accessed from the lower level rec room. The wet bar has an icemaker and tall fridge for beverages and wine, making gatherings easy to manage. Stone floored porch opens to inviting foyer with dining room to the right and private den to the left, complete with a full bathroom. The rest of this level is given over to the family room, anchored by a stone gas fireplace, breakfast area, appealing kitchen for cooks at all levels, mudroom opening to oversized two car garage (prepped for an EV charger) and a butler’s pantry.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a tray ceiling, coffee bar, double walk in closets with custom fittings, and a marble and tile bathroom with heated floor. Each of the secondary bedrooms has a private bathroom, and the top floor loft provides space for a tucked away office, teen retreat, or another bedroom with bathroom. Another bedroom and bath is on the lower level along with a flex room for gym, play, and hobbies.

A home with character and style on a rare lot.

