Morning Notes

No Plowing for Less Than Two Inches — “Arlington County officials are reminding the public that there won’t be a response for piddling snow totals. ‘Trucks only plow Arlington streets when there’s an accumulation of 2 inches or more,’ county officials said in a recent public-relations push giving the public a heads-up on plans. ‘Plowing anything less would damage road surfaces and equipment,’ county officials said.” [Gazette Leader]
Robbery Victim Hospitalized — “4900 block of Columbia Pike. At approximately 10:34 p.m. on December 13, police were dispatched to the report of a robbery by force… the victim exited a business when he was approached by the male suspect who asked him for money. When the victim declined, the suspect assaulted him and stole his cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot. Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital.” [ACPD]
Pockets of High Homebuyer Interest — “Some Arlington communities remain abuzz with activity… The most recent report was issued Dec. 11 by Bright MLS, and gave three Arlington ZIP codes – 22206, 22201 and 22202 – high marks for overall buyer activity.” [Gazette Leader]
Meteor Shower Underway — “The year’s best meteor shower, the Geminids, peaks this week. Skygazers may see as many as one or even two a minute streaking across dark skies. The meteors will reach their frenzy Thursday.” [Associated Press]
Storm Expected Sunday P.M. — “A significant storm is expected to charge up the Eastern Seaboard this weekend and Monday, generating strong winds, heavy rain and the potential for flooding. The track could take the system directly up Interstate 95, bringing the storm over most of the East Coast’s major cities and spelling widespread travel delays — especially Sunday into Monday.” [Capital Weather Gang]
It’s Friday — Expect sunny skies and a high of around 55 degrees, accompanied by a west wind blowing at 6 to 8 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures reaching a low of about 34 degrees. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by ksrjghkegkdhgkk
For the fourth year, Arlington Community Foundation is hosting the Nonprofit Wish Catalog, featuring grant ideas of 30+ local nonprofits with wishes of up to $5,000 each.
From rainy day gifts for cancer patients, to bilingual culinary workforce development, to dental treatments for seniors, to coats and shoes for kids, these year-end wishes provide donors the opportunity to browse a variety of local needs and missions and donate any amount toward any goal in one easy-to-navigate place, now through December 31.
New this year is an emphasis on mostly small and underfunded organizations, so community members can get to know (and support) Arlington organizations they may have never even heard of.
In its first three years, thanks to the generosity of so many donors and community members, the Wish Catalog raised over $100,000 for local organizations each year. This year’s Wish Catalog, launched on Giving Tuesday, has already raised over $50,000, with 18 nonprofit wishes more than 25% fully funded, and three wishes less than $1,000 away from being fully funded. No matter the gift size, there is still a wide range of giving opportunities before the Wish Catalog closes December 31.
