Three seriously hurt in Columbia Pike stabbings

Three people were seriously hurt in a fight that resulted in multiple stabbings Friday night.
The stabbings happened around 6 p.m. in a residential building on the 5100 block of Columbia Pike, in the Arlington Mill neighborhood, according to Arlington County police. Five people, who all knew each other, were fighting in a stairwell when three were stabbed, ACPD said.
The victims — two men and a teen boy — were rushed to local trauma centers and are all expected to survive, after being found wounded in three separate locations. One of the men was initially reported to be in critical condition.
The stabbings prompted a large police response at multiple scenes and some partial road closures. Police have not announced any arrests and said today that they’re still investigating.
More, below, from an ACPD press release.
The Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the Arlington Mill neighborhood on the evening of December 15, 2023.
At approximately 6:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing in the 5100 block of Columbia Pike. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male subject suffering from a laceration and immediately began rendering aid. Responding officers canvassed the area and located an additional adult male subject in the 1000 block of S. Frederick Street and a juvenile male subject in the 5000 block of 8th Road S. also suffering from lacerations and rendered aid. Medics responded and all three patients were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. At this time, all three patients are in stable condition and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The preliminary investigation indicates a physical altercation between approximately five subjects, who are known to each other, occurred in a stairwell inside a residential building in the 5100 block of Columbia Pike, during which the three individuals sustained their injuries. During the course of the investigation, a knife was recovered.
This remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information or home surveillance that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or [email protected]. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.
