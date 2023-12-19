ACPD: Juvenile armed with screwdriver arrested for carjacking

Arlington has recorded another carjacking, though the circumstances are somewhat unusual.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of N. Quinn Street, in the Rosslyn area.

Police say a juvenile male suspect threatened the victim, tried to strike him with a screwdriver, and then stole his keys and wallet. The suspect then “tampered” with the vehicle, according to Arlington County police, before running off and getting arrested a few blocks away.

Police are classifying the incident as a carjacking and robbery. It is at least the 18th reported carjacking in Arlington so far this year — up from 14 last year — but the first since late October.

More, below, from an ACPD crime report.