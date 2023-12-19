ACPD: Juvenile armed with screwdriver arrested for carjacking

Arlington has recorded another carjacking, though the circumstances are somewhat unusual.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of N. Quinn Street, in the Rosslyn area.
Police say a juvenile male suspect threatened the victim, tried to strike him with a screwdriver, and then stole his keys and wallet. The suspect then “tampered” with the vehicle, according to Arlington County police, before running off and getting arrested a few blocks away.
Police are classifying the incident as a carjacking and robbery. It is at least the 18th reported carjacking in Arlington so far this year — up from 14 last year — but the first since late October.
More, below, from an ACPD crime report.
CARJACKING, 2023-12160222, 1800 block of N. Quinn Street. At approximately 7:58 p.m. on December 16, police were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined the male victim was walking away from his parked vehicle when the juvenile male suspect approached, began making threatening statements and allegedly attempted strike the victim with a screwdriver. The suspect then stole the victim’s car keys and wallet and proceeded to enter the victim’s vehicle during which the victim called police. It was determined the suspect then tampered with the vehicle before leaving the scene on foot. Responding officers canvassed the area and located the suspect, who initially fled, and subsequently took him into custody at N. Quinn Street and Langston Boulevard. During a search of his person incident to arrest, the victim’s wallet and a screwdriver were recovered. The victim declined medical attention. Petitions for the juvenile male suspect were sought for Carjacking, Robbery and Attempted Malicious Wounding.
Recent Stories
Major Development Proposal — “[A proposed development site on S. Glebe Road is] currently home to the Hotel Pentagon and Comfort Inn Pentagon City, which together comprise 319 rooms across…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Arlington County Board members and advocates were split this weekend on how many units at the Barcroft Apartments should be set aside for Arlington’s lowest-income earners. Two years ago, the…
Two men could be seen in handcuffs near the Clarendon Metro station this afternoon, after a reported robbery that left one person injured. Initial reports suggest the robbery happened inside…
Saint George’s invites you to worship with us this Christmas.
Christmas Eve (Dec. 24th)
4:00 pm | Children’s Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist, Rite II
6:00 pm | Festival Holy Eucharist, Rite II with Choir, Brass, Candles, and Incense.
Are you concerned about the well-being of your aging parent or loved one at home? Discover peace of mind with our Aging in Place Assessment and Grab Bar Installation for only $399! Normally $589
At Safe Home Renovators, we understand the importance of ensuring your loved one’s comfort and security.
Our Aging in Place Assessment is a comprehensive service designed to create a home environment that promotes independence and safety for your parents. Let our certified professionals evaluate their living space, identifying potential hazards and recommending personalized modifications to enhance their quality of life.
As a special bonus, our Grab Bar Installation service is included in this exclusive package. Ensure your parent’s stability and confidence with strategically placed grab bars that provide reliable support where it’s needed most – whether in the bathroom, hallways, or other crucial areas.
St. Ann Giant Used Book Sale !
Don’t miss this much anticipated event of the year! Saint Ann School and Parish will be holding their annual used bake sale on Feb. 11 from 8a to 2p in the church Parish Hall. Thousands of books for all ages
Live Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Jimmy Kimmel Live,…
Standup Comedy Starring Casey James Salengo (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Friday, December 29
Headliner: Casey James Salengo
Casey James Salengo is a NYC-based comedian who’s been featured on Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Week at the Cellar,