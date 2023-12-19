Morning Notes

Major Development Proposal — “[A proposed development site on S. Glebe Road is] currently home to the Hotel Pentagon and Comfort Inn Pentagon City, which together comprise 319 rooms across several buildings rising between two and seven stories. CC Rock Arlington Owner LLC, with corporate filings in Delaware but none in Virginia, submitted a major site plan amendment application to Arlington’s planning department on Thursday, proposing to redevelop the site with 521 new multifamily units across 639,000 square feet.” [Washington Business Journal]

Pride Flag Repeatedly Stolen — “An Arlington couple says someone keeps tearing down their Pride flag. ‘I want people to know this isn’t okay we’re here we’re gonna put our flag up regardless,’ said Jenna Burnett and Michelle Logan… ‘We looked at the Ring camera and it was just like a male and his two friends and he was wearing a cowboy hat.” [WUSA 9]

Nat’l NAACP Calls for Investigation — “Today, via written letter, the National General Counsel for the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization formally calls on the Department of Justice to conduct an independent pattern and practice investigation into the Arlington County Detention Facility.” [Press Release]

Confederate Memorial Removal on Hold — “A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order barring removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. A group called Defend Arlington, affiliated with a group called Save Southern Heritage Florida, filed a lawsuit Sunday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, seeking the restraining order. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.” [Associated Press]

Stormwater Change Approved — “The Arlington County Board has formally adopted a new, fairer way to fund the increasingly vital handling of stormwater, approving the County’s first-ever stormwater utility fee, to take effect Jan. 1, 2024. The new fee, based on each property’s non permeable or impervious area, replaces the previous sanitary district tax, which was based on property’s real estate assessments.” [Arlington County]

Fight Caught on Camera — From Dave Statter: “If you saw the police response around N. Glebe & Pershing just after 2:30 p.m. yesterday, this was the fight that brought the 911 calls. @ArlingtonVaPD handled.” [Twitter]

Local Democratic Figure Dies — “Arlington Democrats mourn the loss of Cragg Hines, a legendary journalist, Democratic activist, donor, and community leader. Cragg wasn’t just a chronicler of history, he was a part of history.” [Twitter]

Bench to Honor Community Activist — “The Dominion Hills Civic Association has placed a memorial bench at Dominion Hills Park in honor of Brian Hannigan, who died in May 2022. More than 50 friends, neighbors and community leaders braved rainstorms on Dec. 17 to attend the ceremony.” [Gazette Leader]

Trail Work Planned — From BikeArlington: “HEADS UP for asphalt trail work starting TOMORROW – Tuesday, 12/19 through Wednesday 12/20 on Four Mile Run/Glencarlyn Park Trail (S. Arlington Mill Drive & 9th Street S.)” [Twitter]

It’s Tuesday — Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 15 to 23 mph, gusting up to 32 mph. In the evening, the sky will remain clear with temperatures dropping to around 27 degrees, while the northwest wind decreases to 7 to 11 mph. [Weather.gov]