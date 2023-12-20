Morning Notes

Confederate Memorial Removal to Proceed — “A day after halting work to remove the Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, a federal judge in Virginia on Tuesday said he would allow the removal to proceed. On Tuesday evening, Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr. of the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia ruled against a request from a group called Defend Arlington that the memorial remain undisturbed.” [Washington Post]
Crash with Entrapment Last Night — “The NB lanes of N Glebe Rd are closed at the intersection of N Glebe Rd. and Military Rd. Traffic is being diverted… This is a crash with 1-2 injuries. One driver was trapped and freed by firefighters, per scanner.” [Twitter]
Ranked Choice Voting Approved — From UpVote Virginia: “Arlington County just voted unanimously to make #RankedChoiceVoting permanent for County Board primaries (the only office currently eligible for RCV)” [Twitter]
Local GOP Sets Fundraising Goal — “‘My goal for 2024 is to raise $30,000 for this committee,’ Hurtt said in a recent e-mail to supporters. Fund-raising efforts for 2023 brought in about $25,000, and ‘I don’t think raising an additional $5,000 in a presidential year is unachievable,’ he said.” [Gazette Leader]
New Reporter Joining ARLnow — From Daniel Egitto: “Today is my last day at the Vallejo Times-Herald. I am moving back to the East Coast to be closer to family – look for my work starting next month at @ARLnowDOTcom. Thank you to my readers and sources for all your support and feedback.” [Twitter]
Eulogy for Charlie Clark — “During retirement Charlie continued the work from which perhaps some here know him best, his columns on the history of our home community of Arlington. In his years as the ‘Our Man in Arlington’ columnist for the Falls Church News-Press he told stories of all sorts of connections, personal, business, social, entertainment, academic, political, religious—all of the ways that people relate to each other. He loved working with the Arlington Historical Society and his columns became several books.” [Falls Church News-Press]
TikTok Ban for Kids Proposed — “Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to ban the popular social media app TikTok for anyone under the age of 18, as concerns mount that social media is causing a host of psychological problems in children and adolescents… John Littel, Youngkin’s secretary of Health and Human Resources, told the State Board of Health that TikTok uses ‘addictive’ and ‘aggressive’ tools to hook young viewers. Legislators will introduce multiple bills next month to address TikTok and the mechanisms used by all social media companies.” [Richmond Times-Dispatch]
It’s Wednesday — Expect a sunny day with temperatures reaching nearly 46°F and a northwest wind of 5-7 mph. The night will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to around 31°F and a west wind of 3-6 mph. [Weather.gov]
