Adoptable Pet of the Week: Skylar

Meet Skylar, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

This beautiful, cream colored pup is currently in foster with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and searching for her forever home.

Her friends had a few words to say:

Skylar is an affectionate and intelligent girl who is looking for a loving home. Her personality shines through in her intelligence and eagerness to please. Skylar is a quick learner and will thrive with a family that can provide mental and physical stimulation to keep her happy and healthy. Skylar is a friendly dog who enjoys the company of people. She enjoys long sniff walks and dog gazing from a distance. While in care we have not found a dog that matches Skylar’s play style, we are willing to offer meetings if you have a dog in your home. Skylar is still young and will need guidance, an enriching home and lifestyle, as well as some basic training as she adjusts to her new home.

Skylar must definitely be a match for you, right? Don’t forget to check out her entire profile to set up a meet and greet!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.