Merry Christmas from ARLnow

As Christmas approaches, we at ARLnow want to take a moment to wish all of our readers in Arlington a very Merry Christmas. Your readership, engagement and support mean a great deal to us.
Please note that we will be taking a short break to celebrate the holiday with our families and friends. Barring major breaking news, our regular posting will resume on Tuesday, December 26. We hope this season offers you a chance to relax and enjoy time with your loved ones.
Merry Christmas, and we look forward to reconnecting with you after the holiday.
Cheers,
The ARLnow Team
Recent Stories
One of Arlington’s emergency shelters, Bridges to Independence, has seen a significant increase in the number of children and families seeking shelter. Its CEO discusses the causes and possible solutions.
This month’s Mike Mount creation references a very specific driving experience that is unfortunately not uncommon in these parts. “The constant nails in the tire, thanks to all of the construction…
Arlington County has selected a contractor to oversee work to build a new second entrance to the Crystal City Metro station. Over the weekend, the Arlington County Board approved a…
Outdoor Fire in Courthouse — “Traffic is closed on N Courthouse Rd from 12th Ct N to Fairfax dr… This is reportedly due to a sizable outdoor fire. ACFD on…
